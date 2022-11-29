Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Santa's Breakfast returns to Crosslake

The annual event at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion is a Thanksgiving weekend tradition that was halted for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crosslake Santa Breakfast Nov. 26, 2022.alexander.JPG
Alexander Yager, 3, decided his decorated cookie was a better way to start the day than eating a breakfast of eggs, pancakes and sausage Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary’s Santa’s Breakfast event. Alexander was visiting his grandparents in Crosslake.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
November 29, 2022 02:01 PM
Crosslake Santa Breakfast Nov. 26, 2022.Anteirra.JPG
Anteirra Curtis, 3, of Crosslake, wasn't quite sure about the guy in the red suit. After beginning her visit with Santa Claus with her eyes completely covered, she decided to take a sneak peek to make sure everything was OK at the Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, Santa’s Breakfast event hosted by the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

CROSSLAKE — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Santa’s Breakfast event took place the Saturday morning after Thanksgiving - Nov. 26 - at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion.

A warm day brought out a large crowd starting at 9 a.m. with a steady stream of kids and their parents and grandparents flowing in to enjoy breakfast, a visit with Santa, card making and cookie decorating.

glapa-logo.jpg
Local
Cast and crew announced for Pequot Lakes performance of 'The Great Gatsby'
Ben Gordon and Eddie Bindha to play important characters
December 20, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
miss-nisswa-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Contestants sought for Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition
Registration is open until Feb. 4; pageant is March
December 20, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
112922-december-events-calendar.jpg
Local
Calendar: Dec. 21, 2022-Jan. 15, 2023 events
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
December 20, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Balsam-Moon-sized-Logo.jpg
Local
Winter solstice event is Dec. 21 north of Pine River
Balsam Moon Preserve invites participants to say goodbye to the past
December 18, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Savi Skin Studio.jpg
Local
Savi Skin Studio wins Pequot Lakes Business Decorating Contest
Businesses competed in a decorating contest ahead of Santa's Bobbin into Town events
December 16, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Santa Claus
Local
Pine River Parade of Lights warms up the weekend
Annual event thrives in spite of icy conditions
December 15, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Classes on crocheting and gym time slated in Pequot Lakes
Classes started Dec. 11
December 14, 2022 04:01 PM
Santa's Bobbin' Into Town_1035.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes lights up park for Santa's Bobbin' Into Town
Lighted walkway though park goes by the mayor's trees that's all lit up in red and white lights
December 14, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
112922-december-events-calendar.jpg
Local
Calendar: Dec. 14-18, 2022, events in Brainerd lakes area
Take a look at upcoming holiday events
December 14, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary, Santa’s Breakfast is for all area families, their children and grandchildren.

Breakfast proceeds are used to support auxiliary programs that benefit active-duty soldiers, veterans and wounded warriors.

Crosslake Santa Breakfast Nov. 26, 2022.henry.JPG
Decorating cookies is no easy task. Henry Hollis, 3, took a break to survey his work Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary’s Santa’s Breakfast event. The Hollis family was visiting relatives in Crosslake.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
Crosslake Santa Breakfast Nov. 26, 2022.sebastian.JPG
Sebastian Bach, 4, of Crosslake, decided it was much easier and faster to use his fingers instead of a fork when enjoying the pancakes served at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary’s Santa’s Breakfast event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Legion.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

The auxiliary's Cookie Walk/Bake Sale also returns this year — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 — featuring an assortment of cookies, buyers’ choice, for $9 a pound. Other holiday baked goods will be on sale.

All Cookie Walk/Bake Sale proceeds go toward the auxiliary scholarship fund, which will award two or three $1,000 scholarships to local students in the spring.

Crosslake Santa Breakfast Nov. 26, 2022.riley-quinn.JPG
Riley Hite, 8 months, and Quin Hite, 3, of Merrifield, decided to check out the guy in the red suit Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary’s Santa’s Breakfast event at the Legion. Neither girl knew quite what to think about Santa, but both were excited when they walked away with a handful of treats.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
Crosslake Santa Breakfast Nov. 26, 2022.Levi.JPG
Levi Lenzmier, 4, of Breezy Point, put a lot of shaking into the yellow frosting so he could get just the right look on his cookie at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary’s Santa’s Breakfast event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent
Crosslake Santa Breakfast Nov. 26, 2022.Jonathan.JPG
Jonathan McMahon, 3, and his family drove from Fifty Lakes to enjoy the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary’s Santa’s Breakfast event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Jonathan put full attention to the task at hand as he decorated his cookie.
Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

