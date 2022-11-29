Santa's Breakfast returns to Crosslake

Anteirra Curtis, 3, of Crosslake, wasn't quite sure about the guy in the red suit. After beginning her visit with Santa Claus with her eyes completely covered, she decided to take a sneak peek to make sure everything was OK at the Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, Santa’s Breakfast event hosted by the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

CROSSLAKE — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Santa’s Breakfast event took place the Saturday morning after Thanksgiving - Nov. 26 - at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion.

A warm day brought out a large crowd starting at 9 a.m. with a steady stream of kids and their parents and grandparents flowing in to enjoy breakfast, a visit with Santa, card making and cookie decorating.

Hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary, Santa’s Breakfast is for all area families, their children and grandchildren.

Breakfast proceeds are used to support auxiliary programs that benefit active-duty soldiers, veterans and wounded warriors.

Decorating cookies is no easy task. Henry Hollis, 3, took a break to survey his work Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary’s Santa’s Breakfast event. The Hollis family was visiting relatives in Crosslake. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

Sebastian Bach, 4, of Crosslake, decided it was much easier and faster to use his fingers instead of a fork when enjoying the pancakes served at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary’s Santa’s Breakfast event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Legion. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

The auxiliary's Cookie Walk/Bake Sale also returns this year — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 — featuring an assortment of cookies, buyers’ choice, for $9 a pound. Other holiday baked goods will be on sale.

All Cookie Walk/Bake Sale proceeds go toward the auxiliary scholarship fund, which will award two or three $1,000 scholarships to local students in the spring.

Riley Hite, 8 months, and Quin Hite, 3, of Merrifield, decided to check out the guy in the red suit Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary’s Santa’s Breakfast event at the Legion. Neither girl knew quite what to think about Santa, but both were excited when they walked away with a handful of treats. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent

Levi Lenzmier, 4, of Breezy Point, put a lot of shaking into the yellow frosting so he could get just the right look on his cookie at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary’s Santa’s Breakfast event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Donna Evans / Echo Journal Correspondent