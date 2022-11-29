Santa's Breakfast returns to Crosslake

CROSSLAKE — After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Santa’s Breakfast event took place the Saturday morning after Thanksgiving - Nov. 26 - at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion.
A warm day brought out a large crowd starting at 9 a.m. with a steady stream of kids and their parents and grandparents flowing in to enjoy breakfast, a visit with Santa, card making and cookie decorating.
Hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary, Santa’s Breakfast is for all area families, their children and grandchildren.
Breakfast proceeds are used to support auxiliary programs that benefit active-duty soldiers, veterans and wounded warriors.
The auxiliary's Cookie Walk/Bake Sale also returns this year — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 — featuring an assortment of cookies, buyers’ choice, for $9 a pound. Other holiday baked goods will be on sale.
All Cookie Walk/Bake Sale proceeds go toward the auxiliary scholarship fund, which will award two or three $1,000 scholarships to local students in the spring.
