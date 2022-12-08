Santa's Bobbin Into Town Dec. 10 in Pequot Lakes
Annual event features magic show, bonfire, lighted parade and fireworks
We are part of The Trust Project.
PEQUOT LAKES — The 11th annual Santa's Bobbin Into Town event in Pequot Lakes will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, including the Light Up the Night Parade and fireworks, as well as activities in Trailside Park and elsewhere.
Ben Gordon and Eddie Bindha to play important characters
Registration is open until Feb. 4; pageant is March
Take a look at upcoming events in the Brainerd lakes area
Balsam Moon Preserve invites participants to say goodbye to the past
Businesses competed in a decorating contest ahead of Santa's Bobbin into Town events
Annual event thrives in spite of icy conditions
Lighted walkway though park goes by the mayor's trees that's all lit up in red and white lights
Take a look at upcoming holiday events
Following is a schedule of events:
- 3 p.m.: Magic show sponsored by the Friends of the Pequot Lakes Library at the Cole Memorial Building.
- 4-6 p.m.: Bonfire with hot cocoa, s'mores and caroling hosted by Miss Pequot Lakes royalty at Trailside Park.
- 4-6 p.m.: Free horse and wagon rides at Trailside Park.
- 4 p.m. until found: Kids Bobber Hunt at Trailside Park.
- 4-6 p.m.: Snow art fun by Country Financial at Trailside Park.
- 4:15-5:30 p.m.: Photos with Santa, candy canes and dinner at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.
- 6 p.m.: Light Up the Night Parade starting on Sibley Street, moving to Government Drive and concluding on Main Street. Participants will compete for a traveling trophy and cash prizes. There is no entry fee and participants may sign up with Barb Merritt by calling 218-568-4695.
- 6:20 p.m.: Fireworks, visible from Trailside Park.
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
Organization collects, wraps and delivers gifts for 131 children
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday