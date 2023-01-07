99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Sanitary district operators receive advanced certifications

Certification will allow PRASD to continue operation without former manager.

Pine River Area Sanitary District Jake Freeman.jpg
Jake Freeman, Pine River Area Sanitary District operations manager since May, passed his test for a Class C Wastewater certification on Nov. 17, 2022.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 07, 2023
PINE RIVER — Pine River Area Sanitary District Operations Manager Jake Freeman received a passing score in a Minnesota Class C Wastewater Examination, receiving a certificate in the same.

PRASD operator Dale Wynn also took the test on Nov. 17 and passed, receiving the same certification.

In early 2022 PRASD lost both its former Operations Manager Andrew Schwartz and a contract for services to Pequot Lakes. PRASD has been working with Schwartz and Pequot Lakes since then so that they could still have access to a Class C certified operator until Freeman and Wynn could achieve their certification. Freeman was promoted to manager on May 10 following Schwartz' departure.

Freeman has been working with PRASD since August of 2015. Prior to that he worked in the water department for the city of Climax, Minnesota for three years. Freeman is a Pine River resident with two daughters in the local school district. His wife, Leah, teaches fifth grade language arts at Pine River-Backus.

Freeman is from Cambridge, MN and has a degree from the University of Minnesota and a minor in coaching.

"Jake was recently given a performance review and scored very high. He gets along with everyone at PRASD and interacts well with clients. He has a great work ethic and the ability to pick up skills and tasks very well," said Michael Lupella, PRASD board member.

