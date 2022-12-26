Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Run for the Lakes announces Friday night color run in Nisswa

The Run for the Lakes is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 28-29

122422-color-run-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 26, 2022 07:01 AM
NISSWA — The Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes will return for its 16th year Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, in Nisswa, with the addition of a color run.

The event will feature a marathon, half marathon, relay marathon, 10K, 5K, kids 1K, zeroK and multi-race challenges. A virtual 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon will be offered.

The Friday night 5K will be a color run, where participants will run through multiple color stops along the route.

The Brainerd Jaycees Run for the Lakes attracts beginner, intermediate and expert runners from the entire state.

122622-run-for-the-lakes-2023.jpg
Submitted.

The event is organized by Brainerd Jaycees volunteers, and all proceeds are donated to local nonprofit organizations. For 2023, the main beneficiary is Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, which assists men, women and teens in gaining freedom from chemical addictions and other life-controlling problems by addressing physical, emotional and spiritual needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Run for the Lakes event also supports other various nonprofits and members of the local community.

Run for the Lakes has sponsorship and volunteer opportunities available. To learn more or to register, visit www.runforthelakes.com.

brainerd-jaycees-run-for-the-lakes-logo.jpg
Submitted.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
