Ruby's Pantry to be in Pine River Feb. 28 for final time

PINE RIVER — Ruby's Pantry food distribution will be held from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at New Life Community Church in Pine River.

Ample amounts of groceries will be sold in shares that cost $25 each.

Express track shares may be ordered at rubyspantry.org.

This will be the final distribution for this site. The nearest other distribution locations may be found at rubyspantry.org.