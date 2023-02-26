Ruby's Pantry to be in Pine River Feb. 28 for final time

PINE RIVER — Ruby's Pantry food distribution will be held from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at New Life Community Church in Pine River.
Ample amounts of groceries will be sold in shares that cost $25 each.
Express track shares may be ordered at rubyspantry.org.
This will be the final distribution for this site. The nearest other distribution locations may be found at rubyspantry.org.
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!