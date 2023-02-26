99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ruby's Pantry to be in Pine River Feb. 28 for final time

Shares for food distribution are $25 each

February 26, 2023 01:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Ruby's Pantry food distribution will be held from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at New Life Community Church in Pine River.

Ample amounts of groceries will be sold in shares that cost $25 each.

Express track shares may be ordered at rubyspantry.org.

This will be the final distribution for this site. The nearest other distribution locations may be found at rubyspantry.org.

