News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Round 2 of snow expected to dump another 6-8 inches in Crow Wing and Cass counties

Snow expected after midnight Wednesday though Thursday morning

Additional snowfall expected by Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.png
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 14, 2022 05:40 PM
Get ready for Round 2 of heavy, wet snow as Crow Wing and Cass counties remain under a winter storm warning.

“Trust us, it’s coming,” Joe Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth, said in a webinar Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14.

Winter storm round 2 Dec. 14, 2022.png

The Pine River-Backus School District already announced it would have a second day of e-learning Thursday, Dec. 15, because of the weather.

After freezing rain fell followed by a dump of snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, another 6-8 inches of snow is expected by around noon Thursday.

“A lull in precipitation is beginning now and will persist through the early evening for most areas, then heavy snow returns again tonight into Thursday morning,” the weather service said in a Wednesday afternoon email update.

We think Thursday morning's commute could be even worse than today's in some locations. Snow remains HEAVY AND WET with this second round.
National Weather Service, Duluth

Moore said the Brainerd lakes area can expect heavy snow to return probably after midnight.

“We don’t really ramp up our precipitation chances until about 3 a.m.,” he said, and it will continue through mid-morning.

“We think Thursday morning's commute could be even worse than today's in some locations. Snow remains HEAVY AND WET with this second round,” the weather service email said.

Snow will be very wet and heavy leading to a large snow load on trees and powerlines. This has already caused power outages, and will continue to be a threat with the second round of snow tonight, the weather service wrote.

Snow graphic Dec. 14-15, 2022.png

Difficult travel conditions return again late Wednesday night.

“These heavy snowfall rates will make travel dangerous with one inch an hour snowfall rates if not greater at times,” Moore said. “If you can avoid traveling Thursday morning, that would be a great idea.”

Snow is forecast to continue falling through Friday night, with an additional inch or two accumulation.

“This one has been a challenge,” Moore said of the storm that came with unusually warm temperatures this late in the season. “We’ve seen a mix of rain and snow and sleet and freezing rain.”

Moore said the state won’t see an arctic plunge when the snow ends, meaning people will have decent temperatures to remove snow. However, colder temperatures are forecast to arrive next week.

