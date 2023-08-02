Rotary music festival attendance more than doubles in Pine River

PINE RIVER — The second annual Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music Festival in Pine River doubled its ticket sales and camper space rentals.

"(We had) maybe a couple hundred, now we are hoping 500 (people)," Mary Kay Verkennes, REHT festival chair and Central Lakes Rotary Club member, said Friday, July 28, of the two-day weekend event. "We have more campers that are coming in every day and more people are coming."

Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music Festival headliner Exile got people up and dancing at the end of opening night Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Lakes Music and Events Park in Pine River. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Over the course of the inaugural REHT festival in 2022, Verkennes said they had maybe 10 campers. By the start of the first musician Friday afternoon, July 28, they already had 20 campers for the 2023 event, with more arriving.

Similarly, early ticket sales showed a positive increase, though the true numbers weren't available immediately.

"A lot of people just want to come for the day. So I can't even tell you how many tickets are sold," Verkennes said.

Exile was the headliner July 28, 2023, at the first day of the Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music Festival at Pine River's Lakes Music and Events Park. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Verkennes said they learned a lot from the event's first year and used that to increase the number of eyes on the program.

For one, they did more online advertising and emphasized the big-name headliners, Exile and The Frontmen, somewhat more than the cause of ending human trafficking.

Their cause remains important, of course, but highlighting the music first helped get people invested so that more people would be present to hear the messages from Stacy Schaffer and Dawn T. Fiedler.

"Both speakers are phenomenal speakers," Verkennes said. "Both of them work full time in this business of prevention and awareness raising. And Stacy will do some good stuff about red flags. Then Dawn is going to talk about social media and I think she's got an updated toolkit. Plus, she's got some information on artificial intelligence, which I think is going to be fabulous."

The speakers were not interspersed with the musical talents. Instead, they had workshops to the side. This came as part of a request by participants in 2022. Verkennes said this was meant to allow the audience to be in the right head space to either enjoy light-hearted and entertaining music fully or to hear a more serious message at their own leisure.

Since 1963, the band Exile has been entertaining fans, and on Friday, July 28, 2023, they closed out the opening day of the second annual Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music Festival at Pine River's Lakes Music and Events Park. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

"I think we focused so much on human trafficking that we just didn't pay as much attention to the wonderful music that was going," Verkennes said.

REHT is an initiative of Rotary International intended to combat human trafficking locally and globally. Locally, the Brainerd Noon, Brainerd Sunrise and Central Lakes Rotary clubs started the REHT Music Festival at Pine River's Lakes Music and Events Park, where this year country music helped highlight the plight of the victims of human trafficking.

The program also educates people of the scope of the problem, as well as red flags and warning signs.

This year's event started with a quick speech by Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk about the threat of human trafficking in the area. Few realize that the lakes area is a hub for some sex trafficking activity due to the seasonal nature that surrounds lake life.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk spoke at the start of the Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music Festival on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pine River. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

The musical lineup for the event featured Rick Adams, Kent Dudley & Bended Knee, 2 Weeks Notice, Exile, Rockin' Hill Band, Anderson Daniels and The Frontmen.

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.