News Local

Romanian-American poet to speak at Brainerd event

Verse Like Water event will be held April 14 after being postponed by weather

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Verse Like Water event featuring Romanian-American poet Maya C. Pope, originally scheduled in February at Central Lakes College, will now take place at noon April 14 in the the Chalberg Theatre at CLC in Brainerd.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
