99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Road construction will limit access to Brainerd hospital

Patients will park in designated lots and be brought to the hospital

Essentia Road work.PNG
Road construction will limit access to parking in at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd during part of the summer, 2023.
Contributed / Essentia Health
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — Road construction on Third Street will limit access to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd this spring.

The city of Brainerd was expected to start construction Wednesday, April 12, weather permitting. During construction, Third Street will be closed to automobile and pedestrian traffic from Washington Street north to Holly Street, which is across from the main St. Joseph’s entrance.

Read more local area news

Patients and visitors will be transported by golf carts from designated pickup spots in the main patient parking lot east of the facility. Essentia Health colleagues will help patients and visitors navigate the construction.

Avoid parking at and entering St. Joseph’s from the emergency department entrance on the west end of the building to allow access for those in need of emergency care.

Allow extra time when visiting St. Joseph’s during construction, which could last until mid-June.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
0422jenkins-city-hall.jpg
Local
Savings sought in Jenkins city projects
April 18, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
New epilepsy community support group forms in Brainerd lakes area
April 18, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County is part of Severe Weather Awareness Week April 17-21
April 18, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
041824-CO-weekly-reports-ice-garbage.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: We can do better - don't leave litter, garbage on the lakes
April 18, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
121219.PEJ.KatePetersen.JPG
Local
Longtime Pequot Lakes police officer let go
April 13, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
4-cities-short-term-rentals-shutterstock.jpg
Local
4 cities, 4 approaches to short-term rental regulation
April 14, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
041123-ask-a-trooper-autonomous.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is autonomous driving legal in Minnesota?
April 18, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol