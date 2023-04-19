Road construction will limit access to Brainerd hospital

BRAINERD — Road construction on Third Street will limit access to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd this spring.

The city of Brainerd was expected to start construction Wednesday, April 12, weather permitting. During construction, Third Street will be closed to automobile and pedestrian traffic from Washington Street north to Holly Street, which is across from the main St. Joseph’s entrance.

Patients and visitors will be transported by golf carts from designated pickup spots in the main patient parking lot east of the facility. Essentia Health colleagues will help patients and visitors navigate the construction.

Avoid parking at and entering St. Joseph’s from the emergency department entrance on the west end of the building to allow access for those in need of emergency care.

Allow extra time when visiting St. Joseph’s during construction, which could last until mid-June.

