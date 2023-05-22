99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Resource booths sought for Pine River wellness fair

Businesses, organizations and individuals welcome

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Organizers are seeking businesses, organizations and community members interested in hosting resource booths at the Aug. 19 Community Cares Wellness Fair in Pine River.

Booths will help support the health and wellness of the community. Resources for all ages are welcome, including any health and wellness related topic.

Those who wish to have a booth are encouraged to call or text Nicki Linsten-Lodge at 218-606-0431 or Destiny Brown at 218-821-2501.

