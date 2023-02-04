99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Registration open for Pine River's 150th Anniversary All School Reunion

Registrants support programming and get goodies and deals

pine-river-150th-logo.jpg
Submitted
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 04, 2023 04:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — Registration is open for the Pine River 150th Anniversary All School Reunion from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 7.

Registration is $25 per person or $45 per couple.

Read more local area news
epaper highlights.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2023, e-paper headlines in the Echo Journal
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
February 04, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Living for the Long Haul: How can we reduce the waste we produce? Part 1
Columnists share tips for cleaner living
February 04, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Crocheting, DIY bath bombs and hat knitting classes offered through Pequot Lakes Community Education
Classes start Feb. 7
February 04, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Feb. 4, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
February 04, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
lakes-area-mfg-alliance.jpg
Local
$1,000 scholarships available for engineering, robotics, welding, machine tool technology
Lakes Area Manufacturers Alliance Scholarships are good for more than just tuition
February 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Registration reserves a 150th anniversary T-shirt, entrance to the variety show at 7 p.m. Friday or 5 p.m. Saturday, and a reusable Pine River shopping bag with goodies, local information, discounts and the most up to date calendar of events.

Funds go to support the weekend celebration and activities.

Activities throughout the weekend in town include history tours, the Wiffelmeyer Picklefest, vendors, a parade, quilt show, Lions breakfast, class gatherings and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Find registration and more information at www.pinerivermn.com/pine-river-150th-anniversary-celebration/

Related Topics: PINE RIVERHISTORICALEVENTS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
card-games-1-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Pine River 500 results from Jan. 24, 2023, listed
Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion
February 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Students graduate from The College of St. Scholastica
Conferred graduates for Fall 2022
February 03, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Nisswa City Council wokshop to discuss future projects Jan. 30, 2023.jpg
Local
Nisswa City Council talks about building a new Pickle Factory, other facility improvements
Talks include building a city government center and emergency services center, and a city sales tax
February 03, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
TDS offers various scholarships
Scholarships are available to TDS customers only
February 03, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal