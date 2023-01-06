99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Region Five Development Commission announces annual award winners

Awardees include Pine River locals involved in meat packing education development.

Region 5 awards.jpg
A group representing Minnesota Farmer's Union accepted the exceptional regional partner of the year award from Region Five Development Commission at the Dec. 9 award ceremony. Pictured are Julie Anderholm, Small Business Development Center; Stu Lourey and Gary Wertish, Minnesota Farmers Union ; Dave Endicott, Central Lakes College; Carol Anderson, Community Development of Morrison County, Mark Johnson, Central Lakes College; John Benson, Region Five Development Commission; Quinn Swanson, Happy Dancing Turtle.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 06, 2023 01:01 PM
STAPLES — Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) announced their 2022 Annual Award Winners and honored awardees at an event held at Roundhouse Brewery Union Station in Nisswa, MN on Thursday, Dec. 9. Music was provided by the Pillager Chamber Singers.

R5DC selected Schlenner Wenner & Co as the recipient of the 2022 Exceptional Service Provider of the Year for exceptional services and authentic relationships that support R5DC’s mission. Minnesota Farmers Union was chosen as 2022 Exceptional Regional Partner of the Year for exhibiting real collaboration through the Mobile Meat Slaughtering project in partnership with multiple allies including Cass County, Community Development of Morrison County, Happy Dancing Turtle, Central Lakes College, the Small Business Development Center, Agriculture Utilization Research Institute, and the U.S. Economic Development Administration. In support of the agricultural economy, and alongside others, the North Central Economic Development Association (NCEDA), the private sector led lending arm of R5DC, assisted the Minnesota Farmers Union project with access to capital to make this important project a reality.

Central Todd County Care Center and Upsala Senior Living were selected as 2022 Outstanding Business Partner of the Year. Central Todd County Care Center, located in Clarissa, Minnesota, Central Todd County Care Center Inc is a private non-profit corporation consisting of a 45 bed Skilled Nursing Facility with 16 Assisted living Apartments and eight Independent Senior Apartments. Upsala Senior Living is a 20-bed licensed assisted living community serving area residents with a newly constructed building, opening its doors, and welcoming their first residents in August 2022.

R5DC recognizes the amazing work of all these organizations and strongly applauds them for their positive community impact. Commissioners David A. Anderson (10 years) and Rosemary Franzen (15 years) received R5DC service awards, along with Cory Pettit (5 years) with NCEDA.

R5DC also released its Annual Report, highlighting regional impacts from fiscal year 2022. To review the report: visit regionfive.org/annual-report

Related Topics: STAPLESEVENTS
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
