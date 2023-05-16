99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
REEL North Alliance in Pequot Lakes offers mental health classes

In total, the club had 24 students and 14 faculty, staff and parents participate in these classes

Today at 5:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Schools REEL North Alliance club has sponsored Teen Mental Health First Aid classes for students in grades 10-12 and Youth Mental Health First Aid classes for adults working with teens offered to faculty, staff and parents.

Teen Mental Health First Aid and Youth Mental Health First Aid is an evidenced-based curriculum offered through the National Council of Mental Wellbeing and endorsed by the Minnesota Department of Health.

TMHFA teaches teens in grades 10-12 or ages 15-18 how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges in their friends and peers.

Knowing that 78% of students are more likely to talk to a friend or peer about mental health issues, the goal is to give students the tools to help identify mental health issues in the early stages.

Students are taught common signs and symptoms of mental health crisis — particularly suicide — the impact of school violence and bullying on mental health, how to open the conversation about mental health and substance use with friends, and how to seek help of a responsible and trusted adult.

REEL North Alliance is a student-led school organization dedicated to focusing on and improving mental health for students in the school and community. They offer a safe and supportive environment for kids to talk and learn more about mental health.

All students are welcome to join this club. Monthly meetings are held during the lunch period.

