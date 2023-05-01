99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Red Flag Warning issued in Crow Wing and Cass counties

Warning is in effect from noon-8 p.m. May 1 due to extreme fire risk conditions

Red Flag Warning May 1, 2023.png
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, May 1, for Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 8:57 AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Crow Wing, Cass and several other counties in parts of northwest and west central Minnesota effective Monday, May 1, from noon through 8 p.m. due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.
Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist

Other affected counties are Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Clearwater, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau, Wadena and Wilkin.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the current weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Wind gusts as high as 30 mph are possible.

Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Natural Resources will not issue or activate open burning permits during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

Red Flag Warning May 1, 2023, map.png
Counties in dark pink are under a Red Flag Warning from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth

“Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Read more local area news

Red Flag Warnings are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service at weather.gov for updates.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website at mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions .

Forecast

  • Monday, May 1: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a north wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
  • Monday night: Clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
  • Tuesday, May 2: Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a north wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
  • Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
  • Wednesday, May 3: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
  • Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind around 5 mph.
  • Thursday, May 4: Sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
  • Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Friday, May 5: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
  • Friday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Saturday, May 6: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
  • Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Sunday, May 7: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Source: National Weather Service in Duluth

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Tree sale pickup set May 11-12 in Brainerd
May 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus have robotics all-state team members
April 30, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_5599.JPG
Local
Pine River-Backus prom-goers celebrate 'The Great Gatsby'
April 30, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Award Winners.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Martini MVP for Patriot girls
April 30, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
byway anniversary logo.jpg
Local
Byway Bylines: Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway celebrates quarter century
May 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Lynn Scharenbroich
pine-river-backus-family-center.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Family Center lists May offerings
May 01, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nisswa Hotel rendering 1 April 2023.png
Local
Nisswa Motel owner proposes expansion to a downtown hotel
April 28, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt