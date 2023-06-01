Recreation and other classes offered in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Patriot Dance for grades 7-12 (2023-2024 school year): 5-7 p.m. Mondays, June 5-26 and July 10, 24 and 31; 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, June 6-27 and July 11 and 25; 6-8 a.m. Thursdays, June 8-29 and July 13, 20 and 27, all in the Pequot Lakes High School cafeteria. Fee: $75.

Instructor Kate Schmaltz will instruct dancers of all skill levels and experience entering grades 7-12. This is an opportunity, especially for those interested in being members of the Pequot Lakes Revolution dance team. Students will work on conditioning, flexibility and skills.

Softball Clinic for ages 8-14 (2023-2024 school year): 9 a.m.-noon Monday and Tuesday, June 5-6, Pequot Lakes High School field 3. Fee: $50.

Coach Jason Roepke along with Pequot Lakes coaches and players will provide youth players with the opportunity to improve their softball playing experience. The camp will focus on throwing, hitting, pitching and base running. The goal of the camp is to help youth develop and improve their skills.

Players must provide their own glove, helmet, footwear (cleats are strongly recommended) and bat (there will be a few bats available).

Baseball Camp for boys age 8-14: 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday-Friday, June 7-9, at the Pequot Lakes High School field 2. Fee: $100.

Pequot Lakes Community Education and the Patriot baseball team will host Bryan Nikkel, Luther College's head baseball coach. Nikkel, along with Pequot Lakes varsity coaches and players, will provide youth players the opportunity to develop and improve their baseball playing experience.

Players must provide their own glove, helmet, footwear (cleats are strongly recommended) and bat (there will be a few bats available).

Pickleball Lessons for ages 10-17: Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays, June 6-27, in the Pequot Lakes High School auxiliary gym. Fee: $15.

USA Pickleball instructors will guide classes on the fastest growing sport in America — pickleball. This sport was developed for children, taking features of tennis, badminton and table tennis.

Instructors will teach how to serve, hit deep drive shots or short soft shots into the "kitchen" or No Volley Zone. Techniques will be developed and games will be played.

Adventures in Stories and Art: How Does Your Garden Grow? for ages 3-5: 6-7 p.m. Monday, June 19, Room 304 at the Early Childhood Center at Eagle View Elementary School. Fee: $15.

This is a hands-on class where preschool age boys and girls will enjoy story time, learn a song, spend time with friends, have a snack and create an art project. Each class date is filled with a different story and activities.

This is a drop-off class. Instructor is Cassandra Youso.

Just Breathe! Techniques to Calm, Center & Balance: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, online. Fee: $29.

Breathing in specific ways can have amazing and powerful healing benefits on mind and body. Breath work is the single most powerful thing you can practice for improving energy levels, health and well-being.

Participants will learn ancient breathing exercises that will: neutralize stress by reprogramming your nervous system; increase energy and vitality; increase brain function; improve immune response; decrease depression and anxiety; and help strengthen your back and abs from the inside out.

Instructor is Janice Novak.