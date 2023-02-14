Rainy days and Valentine’s Day - rain expected to turn to snow; gusty winds to pick up

Steady rain Tuesday, Feb. 14, is still expected to turn to snow for parts of Minnesota, including Cass and Crow Wing counties.

Both counties are in a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Rain started earlier Tuesday and fell through the afternoon. It is expected to switch to snow Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, Feb. 15.

The greater Brainerd lakes area has a forecast for 1-3 inches of snow, or total precipitation (rain and snow) of a half inch to 1 inch through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The snow will be wet and heavy, and combined with wind gusts may break snow-laden trees and branches, leading to isolated power outages.

Most of the precipitation was forecast to fall Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning.

Falling temperatures overnight and Wednesday could lead to icy conditions as rain and snowmelt may refreeze on roads. The weather service continues to warn that the rain could lead to ponding of water and create icy surfaces.

Strong winds are forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Cass and Crow Wing counties. Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth

Strong northwest winds and falling snow are expected early Wednesday morning with reduced visibility over central and north central Minnesota, the weather service said.

The strongest winds are expected in north central Minnesota, near the Brainerd lakes area and along the North Shore.