Quinn Swanson and Tyler Glynn join Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation board

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation recently announced that Tyler Glynn and Quinn Swanson joined the board of directors.

Both these new members are passionate about their communities and bring an immense amount of expertise and offer a unique perspective on community needs while having demonstrated experience in championing community projects. Terri Foster

The 12-member board governs BLACF, conducts development activities, approves grant recommendations, and works to engage people, connect resources and build community.

Tyler Glynn has joined the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation board of directors as of Aug. 10, 2023. Contributed / Andrea L. Baumann

All members are volunteers and serve up to three, three-year terms.

Glynn has been the executive director for the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation since 2020. He was hired in 2017 to lead BLAEDC’s new initiative, the BLAEDC Unified Fund, as the economic development officer.

He took the lead with daily economic development activities and BLAEDC’s Business Retention and Expansion Program, which brought him face to face with the business leaders in Crow Wing County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before moving to the Brainerd area in 2015, Glynn spent more than 20 years working in marketing, sales and commercial banking.

Read more local area news





He has a bachelor’s degree from Hamline University where he majored in economics and participated in both football and baseball.

Along with his new role as a BLACF board member, Glynn also serves on the board of directors for the Lakes Area United Way and as president of the West Pines Homeowners Association at Grand View Lodge.

He and his wife Michelle have three daughters.

On Aug. 10, 2023 Quinn Swanson was announced as a new member of the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation board of directors. Contributed / Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation

Swanson classifies herself as a hometown gal having grown up and returned post college to live in the area. She is executive director for Happy Dancing Turtle, a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet, home-based in Pine River.

Swanson has worked with the nonprofit for nearly two decades. Over the years, she has served on 10 area service and nonprofit boards.

She is invested in being a force for good and looks forward to continuing that work through her service to the BLACF.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

She and her husband, Roy Hamilton, live outside Backus where she enjoys time spent creating, being outdoors (especially in the summer months) and with loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terri Foster, BLACF executive director, said in a news release: "Both these new members are passionate about their communities and bring an immense amount of expertise and offer a unique perspective on community needs while having demonstrated experience in championing community projects. We are excited to welcome them to the board to aid us in continuing the good work that we do in the Brainerd lakes area.”