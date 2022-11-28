Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Quarterly sewer rates to rise 5% in Nisswa in 2023

City council canvasses election results

Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
November 28, 2022 05:01 AM
NISSWA — Quarterly sewer service rates in Nisswa will increase 5% in 2023, to $187.61 per equivalent residential connection per quarter.

That fee is currently $178.68.

Sewer connection fees will remain unchanged at $11,500 per ERC and $16,000 per ERC.

Election results

The council canvassed election results in a special meeting held right before the regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. Numbers included:

  • 1,682 people registered as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
  • 38 people who registered on Election Day.
  • 258 accepted regular, military and overseas absentee ballots and mail ballots.
  • 1,295 people voted.

Elected were Mayor John Ryan, council members Jesse Zahn and Mark Froehle, and two-year council member Joe Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public safety

The council agreed to add a fourth captain and reinstate a secretary position for the fire department, and to allow the fire department to pursue a matching grant for wildfire fighting gear.

Police in October reported 209 calls for service, 35 agency assists, 104 assigned calls, 105 self-initiated calls, 16 traffic citations, 108 traffic warnings, 12 arrests and 12 emergency medical services calls.

Firefighters had 42 calls in September, including 33 EMC calls, six fire alarms, two gas leaks and one car crash; and 43 calls in October, including 34 EMS calls, four fire alarms, two car crashes and one each basement fire, grass fire and boat rescue call.

In other business Nov. 15, the council:

  • Heard an annual planning and zoning presentation from City Planner Bethany Soderlund.
  • Accepted donations of $200 from Faith Harms and $2,000 from John and Debra Hillstrom (Brainerd Recreational Supply), both for the police department.
  • Certified unpaid sewer charges to the tax roll.
  • Approved the final plat of Roy Ridge First Addition located off of Hyland Avenue. The replat includes seven original single-family residential lots reconfigured to add private structures and amenities to each lot.

There is no proposed building or development.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

