Public comment sought on Mississippi River Brainerd Comprehensive Watershed Plan

Plan will align water planning along watershed boundaries

Today at 12:57 PM

CROW WING COUNTY — The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is seeking public comment on the proposed Mississippi River Brainerd Comprehensive Watershed Plan.

The plan is on display at https://www.crowwing.gov/1476/One-Watershed-One-Plan-1W1P .

Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30. Comments can be submitted to Crow Wing County for all Mississippi Brainerd Watershed Residents (Aitkin, Crow Wing, Morrison, and Todd, see attached map.) Comments may be sent to landservices@crowwing.us or by mail to 322 Laurel Street, Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401.

Chris Pence, Crow Wing County Environmental Manager, said, “The main goal is to align water planning along watershed boundaries and enhance the existing county water plans. A watershed is an area of land where all of the water drains off and collects into the same place.”

Facts about the Mississippi River Brainerd Watershed:

  • Supplies one million people with clean drinking water (St. Cloud to Twin Cities Metro Area). 
  • Over 300 lakes and the Mississippi River connect the watershed from Aitkin to Little Falls.  
  • Primary towns include Aitkin, Brainerd, Baxter, and Little Falls.  
  • Watershed also includes parts of Aitkin, Crow Wing, Morrison, and Todd Counties. 

This voluntary program is administered through the Board of Water and Soil Resources. Aitkin, Crow Wing, Morrison, and Todd Counties, Aitkin, Crow Wing, Morrison, and Todd County Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) teamed up to develop this plan. A 20-member voluntary technical advisory committee helped develop the Plan. Partners will complete plan action items that are measurable and trackable to improve and protect soil and water in this area.

More information on the plan and map of the watershed are available at https://www.crowwing.gov/1476/One-Watershed-One-Plan-1W1P . Questions may be directed to the Land Services Department at (218) 824-1010 or landservives@crowwing.us

This program is funded through the Board of Water Soil Resources One Watershed One Plan and the Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877.
