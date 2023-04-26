99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prostate cancer support group to meet April 27

Group offers support and answers

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

EAST GULL LAKE — The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the second floor meeting room at Cragun's Legacy Golf Clubhouse in East Gull Lake.

The mission of the Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund is to promote public awareness of prostate cancer, and to provide vital information and casual support group experiences for men and their caregivers. The group will provide the answers and support others may be seeking.

The group is free and spouses/caregivers are encouraged to attend.

Those who are concerned at all about prostate cancer are asked to consider attending as prostate cancer will impact 1 in 7 or more men in the United States this year. Information is key to early detection

For more information, visit www.lpcfund.org, call 763-360-3571 or email gary@lpcfund.org .

