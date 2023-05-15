Proposed 27-unit apartment complex in Crosslake discussed

CROSSLAKE — An idea to build a 27-unit apartment complex in Crosslake came before the city council at its regular meeting Monday, May 8.

The council heard from Dan Finn, Breezy Point, who said Mayor Dave Nevin encouraged him to talk to the council about a possible apartment complex in the city.

Finn said the concept offers a one-bedroom apartment for $995 per month and a two-bedroom/two-bath apartment for $1,500 per month.

He asked if there was any council interest in offering incentives to a developer, such as deferred taxes or free sewer hookup.

“I think the city is definitely interested in a housing unit similar to that,” Nevin said of an architectural rendering.

However, Nevin said he didn’t know if the council would approve incentives.

He suggested Finn talk to the city’s Economic Development Authority and present the concept and more information there.

Pine River Overlook Park

Alden Hardwick of the Parks and Library Foundation said more than 30 people contributed $500 or more for the new Pine River Overlook Park and will have their names on a recognition plaque at the park.

“We have more room on the plaque. So we’d like more of you to join us,” he said, noting $16,000 has been raised of the $29,000 needed for the park.

“We need your help to finish the drive so we can have the complete installation this summer,” he said, thanking those who have donated.

The park is on the Pine River, just north of the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion off Riverwood Lane. It will cater to river enthusiasts.

Public safety

The council agreed to have a job description drafted for a possible administrative assistant for the police department. Police Chief Erik Lee said this would allow the police chief more time to be out in the community.

In April, the Crosslake Police Department reported 229 incidents in Crosslake and 77 in Mission Township.

In Crosslake, police issued 16 traffic citations and 87 traffic warnings and made three traffic arrests.

In Mission Township, police issued 55 traffic warnings and 11 traffic citations and made one traffic arrest.

Firefighters had 38 incidents in April, including 29 emergency medical services calls.

In other business Monday, the council:

Approved a fireworks display application for June 30 on Big Pine Lake. Council member Jackson Purfeerst abstained from voting after presenting the request. The council also approved a fireworks display application for the 53rd annual Celebrate America Crosslake fireworks July 1 on Cross Lake.

Granted permission for the chamber to host the Crosslake Days chili cookoff Sept. 30 and to close part of Pioneer Drive between Reed’s Market and Ace Hardware that day.

Declared May 26 Poppy Days in Crosslake. The Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary encourages people to honor fallen soldiers and to donate and wear a memorial poppy.

Hired Susan Hansen, with Madden Galanter Hansen, LLP in Bloomington, as the city’s labor and employment attorney.

Scheduled a council workshop at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, to discuss pertinent topics.

Appointed David Fuhs as an alternate to the planning and zoning commission.

Approved an on-sale liquor license for Kim Walters and Thomas Demars of Winedown Inc. They are opening a restaurant/bar in Crosslake Town Square, serving food boards, wine and whiskey. The council also renewed existing liquor licenses in the city.

Hired a youth tennis instructor.

Adopted a Crow Wing County short-term rental flowchart and city violations and fines.

Find recordings of Crosslake City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.