Professional speaker and author to be guest at Brainerd Lakes Area League of Women Voters meeting

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Area League of Women Voters will hold their annual holiday meet and greet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in the large meeting room at the Brainerd Public Library.

The club will hold a holiday potluck with food and fellowship The guest speaker is Dan Hegstad.

Hegstad is a professional speaker and the author of "Next Steps: Tools for Transforming from Coping to Thriving." He is the retired station manager of Lakeland PBS. He is a videographer and owns Easy Street Video Productions.

Hegstad is a contributor to the Stay Human public radio show. He taught tai chi through his school Full Circle Tai Chi for many years. He was the Quizard for The AAUW Brain Buster Trivia Challenge. In his spare time, he is an avid mountain biker.