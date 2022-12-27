Prizes available for Happy Dancing Turtle’s winter bingo scavenger hunt

PINE RIVER — Everyone is invited to take part in Happy Dancing Turtle’s Winter Bingo Scavenger Hunt.

The challenge is to take photos of items listed on the bingo card and submit them either online or via email. Anyone may join this no-cost adventure at any time, but must submit all photos by Jan. 15.

This all-ages activity encourages observation and seeing different aspects of the environment. There are 24 items in total, ranging from a moonlit walk to woodpecker holes to subnivean tunnels.

Participants must complete one row on the card and submit photos to be eligible to receive a prize. The more photos submitted and the more bingos found, the more chances to win a bigger prize.

Individual photos will also be recognized in the categories of spirit of winter, animal tracks and most colorful.

All rules and a bingo card are available for view at: https://bit.ly/WinterCard22-23. Registration may be completed at: https://bit.ly/HDTWinterBSH.

Additional information is available at happydancingturtle.org.

With headquarters in Pine River, as well as a hub in the Driftless Region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.