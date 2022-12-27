Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prizes available for Happy Dancing Turtle’s winter bingo scavenger hunt

Entries may be completed and submitted by Jan. 15

Scavenger hunt.jpg
Happy Dancing Turtle Scavenger hunt participant Andrea C. shared this photo from the 2021-2022 scavenger hunt.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 27, 2022 07:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE RIVER — Everyone is invited to take part in Happy Dancing Turtle’s Winter Bingo Scavenger Hunt.

The challenge is to take photos of items listed on the bingo card and submit them either online or via email. Anyone may join this no-cost adventure at any time, but must submit all photos by Jan. 15.

This all-ages activity encourages observation and seeing different aspects of the environment. There are 24 items in total, ranging from a moonlit walk to woodpecker holes to subnivean tunnels.

Participants must complete one row on the card and submit photos to be eligible to receive a prize. The more photos submitted and the more bingos found, the more chances to win a bigger prize.

Read more local area news
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Balsam Moon: How do we begin to live more sustainable lives? Part 1
A few tips on less stressful, sustainable living.
December 27, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
Krista Knudsen at last Lake Shore City Council meeting as mayor.jpg
Local
Lake Shore, Nisswa face $2 million shortfall to complete Gull Lake Trail
Estimated cost is $5.4 million, and cities have $3.4 million in grant funding
December 27, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Local
Calendar: January 2023 Brainerd lakes area events showcased
Take a look at upcoming theater performances, music events and more
December 27, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pine-river-backus-family-center.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Family Center lists January 2023 services
Various services help families in the Pine River-Backus area
December 26, 2022 05:24 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
pequot-lakes-community-ed-logo.jpg
Local
Swimming, cross-country skiing and knitting lessons scheduled in January in Pequot Lakes
Classes start Jan. 9
December 26, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Individual photos will also be recognized in the categories of spirit of winter, animal tracks and most colorful.

ADVERTISEMENT

All rules and a bingo card are available for view at: https://bit.ly/WinterCard22-23. Registration may be completed at: https://bit.ly/HDTWinterBSH.

Additional information is available at happydancingturtle.org.

With headquarters in Pine River, as well as a hub in the Driftless Region, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults that inspire wonder and empower change.

Related Topics: PINE RIVERHAPPY DANCING TURTLEENVIRONMENTEVENTS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What to read next
122422-color-run-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Run for the Lakes announces Friday night color run in Nisswa
The Run for the Lakes is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 28-29
December 26, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pine River City Council receives award
Local
City of Pine River receives award for dam project
New Norway Brook Dam improves fish passage on the Pine River
December 26, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Legion Auxiliary donation.jpg
Local
Backus American Legion Auxiliary donates for veterans services
$1,000 donation will go to help veterans in Cass County
December 25, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: Dec. 8-12, 2022, area births listed
Birth announcements from the northern Brainerd lakes area
December 25, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal