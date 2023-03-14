6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Princesses have party in Pequot Lakes

Miss Pequot Lakes royalty help girls dolly up as princesses

Pequot Lakes Princess Party 4 March 4, 2023.jpg
Princesses make crowns Saturday, March 4, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes with help from Miss Pequot Lakes royalty.
Contributed / Kimberly Ziesemer
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 14, 2023 04:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes was filled with princesses Saturday, March 4.

Pequot Lakes Princess Party 1.jpg
Miss Pequot Lakes royalty help little princesses Saturday, March 4, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes.
Contributed / Kimberly Ziesemer

The Miss Pequot Lakes royalty hosted a Princess Party, where girls came dressed in their finest princess gowns to make their own crowns and friendship bracelets, and get princess tattoos and faces and finger nails painted.

There were pictures, dancing, games with prizes and treats too.

The annual event was a fundraiser for the Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant Fund, with all proceeds raised going to scholarships.

Pequot Lakes Princess Party 6 March 4, 2023.jpg
Little princesses dance Saturday, March 4, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes at an event hosted by Miss Pequot Lakes royalty.
Contributed / Kimberly Ziesemer
Pequot Lakes Princess Party 3.jpg
Miss Pequot Lakes royalty turned little girls into full-blown princesses at an event Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes.
Contributed / Kimberly Ziesemer
Pequot Lakes Princess Party 5 March 4, 2023.jpg
Princesses have fun at an event Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes with help from Miss Pequot Lakes royalty.
Contributed / Kimberly Ziesemer

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
