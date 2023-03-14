Princesses have party in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — The Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes was filled with princesses Saturday, March 4.

Miss Pequot Lakes royalty help little princesses Saturday, March 4, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes. Contributed / Kimberly Ziesemer

The Miss Pequot Lakes royalty hosted a Princess Party, where girls came dressed in their finest princess gowns to make their own crowns and friendship bracelets, and get princess tattoos and faces and finger nails painted.

There were pictures, dancing, games with prizes and treats too.

The annual event was a fundraiser for the Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant Fund, with all proceeds raised going to scholarships.

Little princesses dance Saturday, March 4, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes at an event hosted by Miss Pequot Lakes royalty. Contributed / Kimberly Ziesemer

Miss Pequot Lakes royalty turned little girls into full-blown princesses at an event Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes. Contributed / Kimberly Ziesemer