Poston returns as mayor of Lake Shore

Former mayor and council member returns after six years as a state legislator

Lake Shore City Council meets Jan. 23, 2023.jpg
Lake Shore City Council members Andy Stewart, left, Henry Cote, Mayor John Poston, John Terwilliger and Wayne Anderson meet Jan. 23, 2023, at city hall.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
February 01, 2023 07:57 AM
LAKE SHORE — A familiar face was at the center of the Lake Shore City Council table Monday, Jan. 23, at city hall.

John Poston returned as the city’s mayor after being appointed earlier this month. Poston, a former mayor and city council member, spent the past six years as a state legislator.

He retired from that position, and former Lake Shore Mayor Krista Knudsen won election as a state representative in the middle of her four-year mayoral term.

Ditching dress attire worn during legislative sessions, Poston was comfortably dressed in jeans and a flannel shirt as he opened the regular city council meeting by thanking council members for their support.

“I’m excited to be part of the Lake Shore team again,” he said. “It feels good to be back here.”

Poston was appointed to the Lake Shore City Council in 2011 and became mayor in 2014 before winning election to the state House of Representatives in 2016.

“I love our city,” he said after Monday’s meeting when asked why he returned to the council. “This is where I plan to spend the rest of my life so I want to remain involved.”

Poston missed city involvement during his three terms in the state House.

“You can’t find a nicer group of people to work with,” he said.

Public safety

An end-of-year activity report from Police Chief Steve Sundstrom said the department had a total of 1,270 incidents in 2022, which is a decrease from 2021’s 1,571 incidents.

Sundstrom said the decrease is mainly due to fewer traffic-related incidents.

Theft and other property crimes continued to remain low in 2022. The department responded to seven theft calls, 11 fraud or scam-related complaints, 10 reports of property damage, 99 medicals, 68 residential or business alarms, 31 disorderly or disturbance complaints, 85 public assists, 42 reports of suspicious activity and 35 property watch requests.

Officers arrested five drivers for DWI, issued 74 traffic citations and responded to 29 vehicle crashes or vehicles off the road.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries on city streets.

There were no structure fires in Lake Shore. The department responded to one vehicle fire, one grass fire, two gas leaks and two controlled burns.

The department’s monthly report for December listed 108 incidents, including 57 traffic-related incidents and 51 miscellaneous calls.

Traffic incidents included 26 traffic warnings, five traffic citations and one DWI arrest.

Miscellaneous activity included four suspicious activity reports, one theft complaint and two property damage complaints.

Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey said in his written report: “December came in like a lion and left that way. This month was one of the busiest months.”

The department helped with Taste of the Holidays at Schaefer’s Foods and wrapped gifts for Christmas for Kids, as well as had various trainings.

Matt Hall met the one-year probation and is now a firefighter.

Firefighters had 50 calls in December, including 32 emergency medical service calls, one ice rescue call, five tree on powerline reports, four car crashes and four carbon monoxide calls.

Annual appointments

The council approved 2023 mayor’s appointments, including new council member Andy Stewart as acting mayor.

Poston said he would put together a new committee to work on succession planning for city staff with upcoming retirements.

The city is looking for alternates to serve on the planning commission, and a member and alternate for the wastewater/road committee. Anyone interested should contact city hall.

Other annual appointments included Gammello & Pearson, city attorney; Widseth, city engineer; Clasen & Schiessl, city auditor; Frandsen Bank and Trust, First Western Bank & Trust, First National Bank of Walker, Bremer Bank and American National Bank, official depositories; and Pineandlakes Echo Journal (primary) and Brainerd Dispatch (secondary), official newspapers.

In other business Monday, the council:

  • Adopted the 2023 fee schedule and administrative fines schedule. Changed fees in 2023 include $143.11 per quarter per equivalent residential connection for the city sewer fee; and $30 for a three-year golf cart license.
  • Learned that in 2022 the city issued 97 land use permits for a total valuation of $15,632,220 and 14 short-term rental permits.
  • Learned the board of review for people to ask questions about their property market values will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at city hall.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

