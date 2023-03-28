Popular reader returns to Nisswa Winter Jubilee with Paul Bunyan story
Karen Baloun's book reading has been a popular event during the annual event
NISSWA — As part of the Nisswa Women's Club's participation in the annual Nisswa Winter Jubilee in February, Karen Baloun read to children at Turtle Town Books and Gifts.
Baloun read a story about Paul Bunyan to the children gathered there before drawing a name to choose a child to give the book to.
She has been participating in the jubilee by reading stories for many years.
ADVERTISEMENT