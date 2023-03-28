99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Popular reader returns to Nisswa Winter Jubilee with Paul Bunyan story

Karen Baloun's book reading has been a popular event during the annual event

KarenNWCBook Reading2023 copy 2.jpeg
Karen Baloun, of the Nisswa Women's Club, read a book on Paul Bunyan at Turtle Town Books and Gifts in Nisswa during the February 2023 Nisswa Winter Jubilee.
Photo illustration / Nisswa Women's Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

NISSWA — As part of the Nisswa Women's Club's participation in the annual Nisswa Winter Jubilee in February, Karen Baloun read to children at Turtle Town Books and Gifts.

Baloun read a story about Paul Bunyan to the children gathered there before drawing a name to choose a child to give the book to.

She has been participating in the jubilee by reading stories for many years.

