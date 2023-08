Ponto Lake clerk retires after 12 years

PONTO TOWNSHIP โ€” Ponto Lake Township residents gathered at an open house July 29 to celebrate the retirement of Brad McDonald from his position as township clerk.

McDonald retired after 12 year of service. He served as a vital link between the board and community.

The board said his dedication and knowledge will be missed. The board wishes him the best in his retirement.