Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Ponto Lake clerk retires after 12 years

Brad McDonald celebrated at public event

Ponto Lk Twp retired clerk_5264.jpeg
At a July 29, 2023, gathering, the Ponto Lake community thanked retiring Ponto Lake Clerk Brad McDonald for 12 years of service. From left are Treasurer Nan Ladehoff, Supervisor Jon Lacho, McDonald and Supervisor Robert Litke.
Contributed / Ponto Lake Township Board
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

PONTO TOWNSHIP — Ponto Lake Township residents gathered at an open house July 29 to celebrate the retirement of Brad McDonald from his position as township clerk.

Read more local area news

McDonald retired after 12 year of service. He served as a vital link between the board and community.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The board said his dedication and knowledge will be missed. The board wishes him the best in his retirement.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
IMG_6667.JPG
Community
Hackensack Art and Book Festival is creative fun
17h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Community
Hackensack Legion fundraiser breakfast is Aug. 20
18h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Nisswa church to hold last outdoor worship of summer
19h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Nisswa church to hold last outdoor worship of summer
19h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
BreezyDynamicSign1.July2020.JPG
Local
Breezy Point requests city hall schematic designs
1d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Ideal Beef Feed serving corn Aug. 9, 2023.JPG
Community
Ideal Fire Hall is busy place for annual Ideal Beef Feed
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Community
Hackensack Legion fundraiser breakfast is Aug. 20
18h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal