Police Blotter: Nov. 30, 2022

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on Nov. 26 at 1:01 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 16 and Wild Acres Road in Jenkins.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Nov. 22 at 10:04 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 11.

Report on Nov. 23 at 5:56 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 11 and Weavers Point Road.

Report on Nov. 26 at 4:54 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and County Road 39.

THEFT: Report on Nov. 28 at 9:29 a.m. of a theft on Breezy Point Drive.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on Nov. 21 at 2:07 a.m. of a driver arrested for multiple controlled substance violations on County Road 4 and Breezy Point Drive.

Report on Nov. 26 at 12:05 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on County Road 3 and Mission Park Drive in Merrifield.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on Nov. 21 at 8:39 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and North Patriot Avenue.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

BURGLARY: Report on Nov. 21 at 2:23 p.m. of a burglary on State Highway 87 in Backus.

CRASH: Report on Nov. 21 at 11:57 a.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 87 in Backus.

FIRES: Report on Nov. 21 at 10:58 p.m. of a fire on 48th Avenue in Pine River.

Report on Nov. 22 at 3:48 p.m. of a fire on State Highway 371 in Pine River.