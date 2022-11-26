Police Blotter: Nov. 26, 2022

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Nov. 15 at 8:21 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 19 and Tall Pines Drive in Merrifield.

Report on Nov. 15 at 11:19 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 1 in Fifty Lakes.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Nov. 14 at 8:22 a.m. of a property damage crash on Buschmann Road.

Report on Nov. 14 at 3:56 p.m. of a property damage crash involving a school bus on East Clark Lake Road and Clark Lake Lane in Nisswa.

Report on Nov. 14 at 4:11 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 18 and County Road 4 in Nisswa.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on Nov. 19 at 11:42 p.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree refusal on County Road 11 and Wildwood Court.

Report on Nov. 20 at 1:12 a.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI and second-degree refusal on County Road 4 and Loon Lane in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Nov. 21 at 2:07 a.m. of a driver arrested for multiple controlled substance violations on County Road 4 and Breezy Point Drive.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Nov. 13 at 9:49 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 11.

Report on Nov. 14 at 7:10 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and State Highway 371.

Report on Nov. 14 at 7:59 a.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 168 and Patriot Avenue.

Report on Nov. 14 at 9:20 a.m. of a property damage crash on Olson Street.

Report on Nov. 14 at 9:33 a.m. of a property damage crash on Pillsbury Street and Patriot Avenue.

Report on Nov. 14 at 4:40 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Olson Road.

Report on Nov. 18 at 11:49 a.m. of a property damage crash on Olson Street.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Nov. 13 at 10:40 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Gull Lake Dam Road in East Gull Lake.

Report on Nov. 16 at 1:43 p.m. of a property damage crash on Arthurs Point Drive in Hackensack.

Report on Nov. 17 at 4:06 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 1 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Nov. 18 at 6:06 a.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 1 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Nov. 19 at 1:03 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 84 in Pine River.

DUI: Report on Nov. 17 at 1:30 a.m. of a DUI on Fourth Street in Backus.

FIRE: Report on Nov. 17 at 2:36 p.m. of a fire on Barclay Avenue in Pine River.