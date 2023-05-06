Police Blotter: May 3, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on April 27 at 1:52 p.m. of a property damage crash on Mission Narrows Lane in Merrifield.

Report on May 1 at 1 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 39 and Ossawinnamakee Road in Pequot Lakes.

FIRE: Report on April 25 at 4:24 p.m. of a grass fire on West Trout Avenue and County Road 1 in Emily.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on April 29 at 3:36 a.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI and open container on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive in Nisswa.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASHES: Report on April 25 at 7:24 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 4.

Report on April 30 at 9:38 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Buschmann Road and Green Scene Drive.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on April 27 at 11:24 a.m. of a driver arrested for outstanding warrants and fifth-degree possession on County Road 11 and Stewarts Bay Drive in Pequot Lakes.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on April 27 at 4:27 p.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue and Main Street in Pequot Lakes.

FIRES: Report on April 29 at 3:49 p.m. of a structure fire on County Road 145 in Jenkins.

Report on April 30 at 8:37 a.m. of a fire on County Road 15 in Pine River.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

BURGLARY: Report on April 23 at 2:03 a.m. of a burglary on Carpenter Street in Backus.

DUI: Report on April 28 at 2:48 p.m. of a DUI on Jefferson Avenue in Pine River.

FIRE: Report on April 28 at 8:01 p.m. of a fire on Pine Mountain Lake Road in Backus.