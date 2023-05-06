Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter: May 3, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

PL-BLOTTER-DEER.jpg
Today at 5:57 AM

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on April 27 at 1:52 p.m. of a property damage crash on Mission Narrows Lane in Merrifield.

Report on May 1 at 1 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 39 and Ossawinnamakee Road in Pequot Lakes.

FIRE: Report on April 25 at 4:24 p.m. of a grass fire on West Trout Avenue and County Road 1 in Emily.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on April 29 at 3:36 a.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI and open container on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive in Nisswa.

ADVERTISEMENT

IN-CUSTODY:

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASHES: Report on April 25 at 7:24 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 4.

Report on April 30 at 9:38 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Buschmann Road and Green Scene Drive.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on April 27 at 11:24 a.m. of a driver arrested for outstanding warrants and fifth-degree possession on County Road 11 and Stewarts Bay Drive in Pequot Lakes.

IN-CUSTODY:

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on April 27 at 4:27 p.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue and Main Street in Pequot Lakes.

FIRES: Report on April 29 at 3:49 p.m. of a structure fire on County Road 145 in Jenkins.

Report on April 30 at 8:37 a.m. of a fire on County Road 15 in Pine River.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

BURGLARY: Report on April 23 at 2:03 a.m. of a burglary on Carpenter Street in Backus.

DUI: Report on April 28 at 2:48 p.m. of a DUI on Jefferson Avenue in Pine River.

FIRE: Report on April 28 at 8:01 p.m. of a fire on Pine Mountain Lake Road in Backus.

Read more of 'Police Blotter'

What To Read Next
card-games-1-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Scores from April 25 and 27, 2023, listed
May 06, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Living for the Long Haul: Should we be concerned about water quality? Part 2 of 3
May 05, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
0915pl-clc-entrance.jpg
Local
Central Lakes College announces commencement events
May 05, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: May 3, 2023
May 05, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Living for the Long Haul: Should we be concerned about water quality? Part 2 of 3
May 05, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: May 3, 2023
May 04, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
050323.CrosslakeRoadProject.042723.JPG
Local
Roundabouts and detours - oh my!
May 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt