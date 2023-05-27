Police Blotter: May 27, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

FIRE: Report on May 20 at 11:59 a.m. of a grass fire on Evening Star Lane in Emily.

THEFT: Report on May 18 at 1:27 p.m. of a kayak theft on County Road 3 in Merrifield.

Breezy Point Police Department

THEFT: Report on May 17 at 12:12 p.m. of a theft from a boat on County Road 11.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 19 at 1:35 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI and felony fleeing in a motor vehicle on County Road 13 and Sunset Valley Road in Nisswa.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on May 16 at 2:24 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 18 and State Highway 371.

Report on May 18 at 6:19 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 77.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

FIRE: Report on May 17 at 9:56 p.m. of a grass fire on County Road 107.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

BURGLARY: Report on May 17 at 2:59 p.m. of a burglary on Lower Ten Mile Lake Road in Hackensack.

CRASH: Report on May 15 at 4:53 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Fourth Street in Backus.

FIRES: Report on May 14 at 7:29 p.m. of a fire on County Road 1 in Pine River.

Report on May 19 at 1:15 p.m. of a fire on 20th Street in Backus.