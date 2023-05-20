99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter: May 20, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

052023-police-blotter-grass-fire.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 5:57 AM

Crow Wing Sheriff’s Department

FIRE: Report on May 10 at 10:41 p.m. of a fire on County Road 1 in Pine River.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 14 at 10:22 p.m. of a driver arrested for driving after revocation and no insurance on Evergreen Drive and State Highway 6 in Emily.

IN-CUSTODY:

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on May 14 at 12:08 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 39.

ADVERTISEMENT

FIRE: Report on May 14 at 9:42 p.m. of an oil fire on Dove Street.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on May 12 at 11:41 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on State Highway 371 and County Road 17 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on May 14 at 12:01 a.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on County Road 4 and Thrane Drive.

Read more of 'Police Blotter'

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on May 11 at 3:23 p.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on May 9 at 6:11 a.m. of a property damage crash on Shady Lane Circle.

Report on May 12 at 12:09 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 13 and State Highway 371.

ADVERTISEMENT

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 14 at 3:41 p.m. of a ATV driver arrested for DWI on County Road 13 and Clark Lake Road.

IN-CUSTODY:

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on May 13 at 3:20 p.m. of a property damage crash on Snell Avenue in Pine River.

FIRES: Report on May 9 at 8:30 p.m. of a fire on White Pine Point Road in Pine River.

Report on May 10 at 9:22 p.m. of a fire on Fifth Street in Pine River.

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
card-games-3-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Results from May 9 and 11, 2023, games shared
May 20, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes fireworks May 2023.png
Community
Do you love Fourth of July fireworks?
May 19, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: Commissioners take their meetings on the road for township sessions
May 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: Commissioners take their meetings on the road for township sessions
May 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Marijuana.jpg
Minnesota
If Minnesota legalizes marijuana, when and where will I be allowed to use it?
May 17, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Abbey Machtig / MPR News
golf-results-1.-metrojpg
Prep
Girls Golf: Krieger, Patriots notch top spot at Gravel Pit
May 19, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
golfing-putting.jpg
Prep
Boys Golf: Patriots 13th in St. Cloud
May 19, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal