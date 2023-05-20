Police Blotter: May 20, 2023

Crow Wing Sheriff’s Department

FIRE: Report on May 10 at 10:41 p.m. of a fire on County Road 1 in Pine River.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 14 at 10:22 p.m. of a driver arrested for driving after revocation and no insurance on Evergreen Drive and State Highway 6 in Emily.

IN-CUSTODY:





Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on May 14 at 12:08 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 39.

ADVERTISEMENT

FIRE: Report on May 14 at 9:42 p.m. of an oil fire on Dove Street.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on May 12 at 11:41 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on State Highway 371 and County Road 17 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on May 14 at 12:01 a.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on County Road 4 and Thrane Drive.

Read more of 'Police Blotter'





Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on May 11 at 3:23 p.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on May 9 at 6:11 a.m. of a property damage crash on Shady Lane Circle.

Report on May 12 at 12:09 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 13 and State Highway 371.

ADVERTISEMENT

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 14 at 3:41 p.m. of a ATV driver arrested for DWI on County Road 13 and Clark Lake Road.

IN-CUSTODY:





Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on May 13 at 3:20 p.m. of a property damage crash on Snell Avenue in Pine River.

FIRES: Report on May 9 at 8:30 p.m. of a fire on White Pine Point Road in Pine River.

Report on May 10 at 9:22 p.m. of a fire on Fifth Street in Pine River.