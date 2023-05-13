Police Blotter: May 13, 2023

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on May 4 at 9:54 p.m. of a property damage car/bear crash on County Road 11 and Ski Chalet Drive. Officer was unable to locate the bear.

FIRE: Report on May 5 at 10:30 p.m. of a small grass fire on Sunny Lane in Pequot Lakes.

Read more of 'Police Blotter'





THEFT: Report on May 5 at 10:50 a.m. of a theft on Sand Beach Drive.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 7 at 9:09 a.m. of a driver arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance crimes on County Road 11 and Channel Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes Police Department

FIRES: Report on April 30 at 8:37 a.m. of a fire on County Road 15 in Pine River.

Report on May 2 at 5:11 p.m. of a grass fire on Ninth Avenue.

Report on May 5 at 3:40 p.m. of a grass fire on Voyagers Pass and County Road 168.

Report on May 6 at 11:14 p.m. of a power pole on fire on East Sibley Street and Government Drive.

IN-CUSTODY:





Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on May 2 at 8:11 p.m. of a property damage crash on Birch Forest Road in Nisswa.

Report on May 3 at 12:45 p.m. of a property damage crash on Interlachen Road in Lake Shore.

ADVERTISEMENT

IN-CUSTODY:





Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on May 3 at 1:02 p.m. of a property damage side-by-side crash on Ruttger Road in Pequot Lakes.

Report on May 4 at 3:48 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 66 in Crosslake.

FIRES: Report on May 2 at 1:20 p.m. of a brush fire on County Road 16 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on May 4 at 5:38 p.m. of a fire on Kego Lake Road in Fifty Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report on May 4 at 5:47 p.m. of a fire on Timber Cove in Merrifield.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 3 at 10:05 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on County Road 66 and County Road 16 in Crosslake.