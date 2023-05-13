Police Blotter: May 13, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Breezy Point Police Department
CRASH: Report on May 4 at 9:54 p.m. of a property damage car/bear crash on County Road 11 and Ski Chalet Drive. Officer was unable to locate the bear.
FIRE: Report on May 5 at 10:30 p.m. of a small grass fire on Sunny Lane in Pequot Lakes.
THEFT: Report on May 5 at 10:50 a.m. of a theft on Sand Beach Drive.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 7 at 9:09 a.m. of a driver arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance crimes on County Road 11 and Channel Road.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pequot Lakes Police Department
FIRES: Report on April 30 at 8:37 a.m. of a fire on County Road 15 in Pine River.
Report on May 2 at 5:11 p.m. of a grass fire on Ninth Avenue.
Report on May 5 at 3:40 p.m. of a grass fire on Voyagers Pass and County Road 168.
Report on May 6 at 11:14 p.m. of a power pole on fire on East Sibley Street and Government Drive.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department
CRASHES: Report on May 2 at 8:11 p.m. of a property damage crash on Birch Forest Road in Nisswa.
Report on May 3 at 12:45 p.m. of a property damage crash on Interlachen Road in Lake Shore.
ADVERTISEMENT
Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department
CRASHES: Report on May 3 at 1:02 p.m. of a property damage side-by-side crash on Ruttger Road in Pequot Lakes.
Report on May 4 at 3:48 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 66 in Crosslake.
FIRES: Report on May 2 at 1:20 p.m. of a brush fire on County Road 16 in Pequot Lakes.
Report on May 4 at 5:38 p.m. of a fire on Kego Lake Road in Fifty Lakes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Report on May 4 at 5:47 p.m. of a fire on Timber Cove in Merrifield.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 3 at 10:05 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on County Road 66 and County Road 16 in Crosslake.
ADVERTISEMENT