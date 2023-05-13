99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter: May 13, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

103021-police-blotter.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on May 4 at 9:54 p.m. of a property damage car/bear crash on County Road 11 and Ski Chalet Drive. Officer was unable to locate the bear.

FIRE: Report on May 5 at 10:30 p.m. of a small grass fire on Sunny Lane in Pequot Lakes.

Read more of 'Police Blotter'

THEFT: Report on May 5 at 10:50 a.m. of a theft on Sand Beach Drive.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 7 at 9:09 a.m. of a driver arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance crimes on County Road 11 and Channel Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes Police Department

FIRES: Report on April 30 at 8:37 a.m. of a fire on County Road 15 in Pine River.

Report on May 2 at 5:11 p.m. of a grass fire on Ninth Avenue.

Report on May 5 at 3:40 p.m. of a grass fire on Voyagers Pass and County Road 168.

Report on May 6 at 11:14 p.m. of a power pole on fire on East Sibley Street and Government Drive.

IN-CUSTODY:

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on May 2 at 8:11 p.m. of a property damage crash on Birch Forest Road in Nisswa.

Report on May 3 at 12:45 p.m. of a property damage crash on Interlachen Road in Lake Shore.

ADVERTISEMENT

IN-CUSTODY:

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on May 3 at 1:02 p.m. of a property damage side-by-side crash on Ruttger Road in Pequot Lakes.

Report on May 4 at 3:48 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 66 in Crosslake.

FIRES: Report on May 2 at 1:20 p.m. of a brush fire on County Road 16 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on May 4 at 5:38 p.m. of a fire on Kego Lake Road in Fifty Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report on May 4 at 5:47 p.m. of a fire on Timber Cove in Merrifield.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 3 at 10:05 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on County Road 66 and County Road 16 in Crosslake.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
AIS (2)
Community
Expect to see watercraft inspectors at Crow Wing landings
May 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pinewood Cemetery in Crosslake to be cleaned
May 13, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
032021_fishing-poles-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Minnesota moms can join the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge
May 12, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A banner sign announcing the Cuyuna Rock Club show
Community
Cuyuna Rock Club agate and mineral show set May 13-14 in Brainerd
May 11, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
John Ward (1).JPG
Local
Former educator, legislator spreads acceptance at Nisswa, Pequot Lakes schools
May 12, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Lake Hubert anglers May 7, 2023.JPG
Community
Bait may be hard to find for Minnesota's fishing opener
May 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
prm-2023-echo-journal-kids-ad-design.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Kids Ad Design Contest - Echo Journal
May 11, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch