Police Blotter: March 8, 2023

Breezy Point Police Department

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on March 2 at 9:37 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI and a passenger arrested on multiple warrants on County Road 11 and Robin Lane.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on March 4 at 4:03 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 13.

THEFTS: Report on March 2 at 7:27 p.m. of a theft on Smiley Road.

Report on March 4 at 6:16 p.m. of a theft on County Road 77.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on March 3 at 12:41 a.m. of an adult male arrested for driving after cancellation on State Highway 371 and Hole in the Day Drive.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

BURGLARY: Report on March 4 at 11:38 a.m. of a burglary on Central Street in Jenkins.

CRASHES: Report on March 1 at 8:31 a.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue and Chamber Lane.

Report on March 3 at 3:23 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and State Highway 371.

FIRE: Report on Feb. 27 at 9:19 p.m. of a fire on Patriot Avenue and Front Street.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Feb. 27 at 7:16 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on Patriot Avenue and Pillsbury Street.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Feb. 27 at 9:44 a.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 in Backus.

Report on Feb. 27 at 2:09 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 29 in Lake Shore.