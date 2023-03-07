Police Blotter: March 8, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Breezy Point Police Department
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on March 2 at 9:37 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI and a passenger arrested on multiple warrants on County Road 11 and Robin Lane.
Nisswa Police Department
CRASH: Report on March 4 at 4:03 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 13.
THEFTS: Report on March 2 at 7:27 p.m. of a theft on Smiley Road.
Report on March 4 at 6:16 p.m. of a theft on County Road 77.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on March 3 at 12:41 a.m. of an adult male arrested for driving after cancellation on State Highway 371 and Hole in the Day Drive.
Pequot Lakes Police Department
BURGLARY: Report on March 4 at 11:38 a.m. of a burglary on Central Street in Jenkins.
CRASHES: Report on March 1 at 8:31 a.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue and Chamber Lane.
Report on March 3 at 3:23 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and State Highway 371.
FIRE: Report on Feb. 27 at 9:19 p.m. of a fire on Patriot Avenue and Front Street.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Feb. 27 at 7:16 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on Patriot Avenue and Pillsbury Street.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department
CRASHES: Report on Feb. 27 at 9:44 a.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 in Backus.
Report on Feb. 27 at 2:09 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 29 in Lake Shore.