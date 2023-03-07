99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter: March 8, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

0615pl-blotter.jpg
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
March 06, 2023 08:37 PM

Breezy Point Police Department

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on March 2 at 9:37 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI and a passenger arrested on multiple warrants on County Road 11 and Robin Lane.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on March 4 at 4:03 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 13.

THEFTS: Report on March 2 at 7:27 p.m. of a theft on Smiley Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report on March 4 at 6:16 p.m. of a theft on County Road 77.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on March 3 at 12:41 a.m. of an adult male arrested for driving after cancellation on State Highway 371 and Hole in the Day Drive.

IN-CUSTODY:

Pequot Lakes Police Department

BURGLARY: Report on March 4 at 11:38 a.m. of a burglary on Central Street in Jenkins.

CRASHES: Report on March 1 at 8:31 a.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue and Chamber Lane.

Report on March 3 at 3:23 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and State Highway 371.

FIRE: Report on Feb. 27 at 9:19 p.m. of a fire on Patriot Avenue and Front Street.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Feb. 27 at 7:16 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on Patriot Avenue and Pillsbury Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Feb. 27 at 9:44 a.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 in Backus.

Report on Feb. 27 at 2:09 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 29 in Lake Shore.

IN-CUSTODY:
2019-beltrami-in-custody.jpg
News
Beltrami County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Beltrami County jail in Bemidji, Minnesota
February 16, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Cass County jail in Walker, Minnesota or the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, MN
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
hubbard-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Hubbard County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Hubbard County jail in Park Rapids, Minnesota
February 02, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr

Read more of 'Police Blotter'

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
What To Read Next
Linda Olson, Pequot Lakes Library coordinator, Feb. 16, 2023.jpg
Local
Lake Country Faces: Lifetime librarian is now in charge in Pequot Lakes
March 06, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Nisswa Elementary School Wax Museum_4971.JPG
Local
Nisswa third graders portray heroes and inspiring people
March 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County is recruiting foster parents
March 06, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal