Police Blotter: March 4, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Nisswa Police Department
CRASH: Report on Feb. 23 at 3:36 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Hazelwood Drive.
FIRES: Report on Feb. 21 at 5:19 p.m. of a fire on Lodge Road.
Report on Feb. 23 at 2:08 a.m. of a fire on Lower Roy Lake Road in Nisswa.
THEFT: Report on Feb. 26 at 6:28 p.m. of a theft on Nokomis Avenue.
Pequot Lakes Police Department
CRASHES: Report on Feb. 21 at 11:31 a.m. of a property damage crash on Pillsbury Street.
Report on Feb. 22 at 3:22 p.m. of a property damage crash on Olson Street.
THEFT: Report on Feb. 24 at 7:14 p.m. of a theft on Olson Street.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department
ANIMAL BITE: Report on Feb. 24 at 2:54 p.m. of an animal bite on 24th Avenue in Backus.