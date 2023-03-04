99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Police Blotter: March 4, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

030423-police-blotter.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
March 04, 2023 05:57 AM

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on Feb. 23 at 3:36 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Hazelwood Drive.

FIRES: Report on Feb. 21 at 5:19 p.m. of a fire on Lodge Road.

IN-CUSTODY:

Report on Feb. 23 at 2:08 a.m. of a fire on Lower Roy Lake Road in Nisswa.

THEFT: Report on Feb. 26 at 6:28 p.m. of a theft on Nokomis Avenue.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Feb. 21 at 11:31 a.m. of a property damage crash on Pillsbury Street.

Report on Feb. 22 at 3:22 p.m. of a property damage crash on Olson Street.

THEFT: Report on Feb. 24 at 7:14 p.m. of a theft on Olson Street.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

ANIMAL BITE: Report on Feb. 24 at 2:54 p.m. of an animal bite on 24th Avenue in Backus.

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
