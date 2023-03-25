Police Blotter: March 25, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Report on March 15 at 6:29 a.m. of a horse in the road on East Horseshoe Lake Road in Merrifield.

CRASHES: Report on March 17 at 9:03 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and Odonnell Drive in Pequot Lakes.

Report on March 19 at 2:25 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 66 and County Road 1 in Manhattan Beach.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on March 19 at 9:36 a.m. of a property damage crash on Airport Road and County Road 11.

Nisswa Police Department

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on March 19 at 3:04 p.m. of an adult female arrested for gross misdemeanor giving a false name and felony Cass County warrant on State Highway 371 and Hazelwood Drive.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on March 14 at 6:31 p.m. of a property damage crash on Obsidian Lane.

Report on March 16 at 2:20 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 11.

Report on March 18 at 8:16 a.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue and State Highway 371.