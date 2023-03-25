99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter: March 25, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

032523-police-blotter-horse-road.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Report on March 15 at 6:29 a.m. of a horse in the road on East Horseshoe Lake Road in Merrifield.

CRASHES: Report on March 17 at 9:03 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and Odonnell Drive in Pequot Lakes.

Read more of 'Police Blotter'

Report on March 19 at 2:25 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 66 and County Road 1 in Manhattan Beach.

Breezy Point Police Department

ADVERTISEMENT

CRASH: Report on March 19 at 9:36 a.m. of a property damage crash on Airport Road and County Road 11.

Nisswa Police Department

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on March 19 at 3:04 p.m. of an adult female arrested for gross misdemeanor giving a false name and felony Cass County warrant on State Highway 371 and Hazelwood Drive.

IN-CUSTODY:

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on March 14 at 6:31 p.m. of a property damage crash on Obsidian Lane.
Report on March 16 at 2:20 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 11.
Report on March 18 at 8:16 a.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue and State Highway 371.

IN-CUSTODY:

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Nisswa Lions fundraiser.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Nisswa Lions undertake childhood cancer service project
March 25, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes Dairy Queen to give 10% of March 28 revenue to food shelf
March 25, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Pine River requires timely removal of trash receptacles
March 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032423-Chefs-Hat-chicken-uses.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Chef's Hat: Chicken is popular because of its versatility
March 24, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Donna Evans
Pine River Food Shelf.jpg
Local
Pine River Area Food Shelf is supported by community generosity
March 24, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
house fire
Local
Pine River couple dies in overnight fire
March 21, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr