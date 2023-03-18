Police Blotter: March 18, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Breezy Point Police Department
TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on March 8 at 11:38 p.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on County Road 4 and Piney Way.
Report on March 10 at 6:10 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on County Road 107 and State Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes.
Nisswa Police Department
CRASHES: Report on March 11 at 12:12 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 77 and Nokomis Avenue.
Report on March 11 at 1:28 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive.
Report on March 11 at 3:28 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Ojibwa Road.
Pequot Lakes Police Department
CRASHES: Report on March 6 at 8:22 a.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 107.
Report on March 7 at 1:57 p.m. of a property damage hit-and-run crash on Olson Street.
Report on March 9 at 3:01 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Patriots Avenue.
Report on March 10 at 4:56 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 and Patriot Avenue.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department
CRASHES: Report on March 7 at 10:30 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 in Backus.
Report on March 8 at 8:41 a.m. of a property damage crash on Front Street in Pine River.
