6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter: March 18, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

111321-police-blotter.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Breezy Point Police Department

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on March 8 at 11:38 p.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on County Road 4 and Piney Way.

Report on March 10 at 6:10 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on County Road 107 and State Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes.

Read more of 'Police Blotter'

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on March 11 at 12:12 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 77 and Nokomis Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report on March 11 at 1:28 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 and Hole In The Day Drive.

Report on March 11 at 3:28 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Ojibwa Road.

IN-CUSTODY:

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on March 6 at 8:22 a.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 107.

Report on March 7 at 1:57 p.m. of a property damage hit-and-run crash on Olson Street.

Report on March 9 at 3:01 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Patriots Avenue.

Report on March 10 at 4:56 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 and Patriot Avenue.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

ADVERTISEMENT

CRASHES: Report on March 7 at 10:30 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 in Backus.

Report on March 8 at 8:41 a.m. of a property damage crash on Front Street in Pine River.

IN-CUSTODY:

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Fundraiser breakfast offered March 19 in Hackensack
March 18, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Becky Swenson.jpg
Local
Nisswa Garden Club presentation set March 23
March 17, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association logo 2023.jpg
Local
Byway Bylines: Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association offers local scholarship
March 17, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Lynn Scharenbroich
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
031723-Chefs-Hat-coffee-drinks.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Chef's Hat: The world’s most stimulating elixir
March 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Donna Evans
CABIN PHOTO.jpg
The Vault
Did this cabin on Little Bemidji Lake once belong to Al Capone?
March 17, 2023 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
Pine River-Backus Dr. Seuss 1.JPG
Local
Dr. Seuss on the loose at Pine River-Backus Schools
March 16, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-crosslake-st-pats-cover.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Celebration
March 09, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch