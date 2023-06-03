99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Police Blotter: June 3, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

060323-police-blotter-crash.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Dan Determan
Today at 6:57 AM

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on May 23 at 4:42 p.m. of a property damage crash on Whitebirch Drive.

THEFT: Report on May 29 at 6:59 p.m. of a vehicle theft on North Spruce Drive.

IN-CUSTODY:

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 23 at 9:56 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on Buschmann Road and Ranchette Drive.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on May 23 at 7:08 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 371 in Hackensack.

CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on May 23 at 4:17 p.m. of criminal sexual conduct on Oak Tree Lane in Pine River.

IN-CUSTODY:

DUI: Report on May 27 at 11:56 p.m. of a DUI on Front Street in Pine River.

FIRES: Report on May 26 at 10:24 p.m. of a fire on Murray Avenue in Pine River.

Report on May 27 at 4:56 p.m. of a fire on Nuthatch Loop in Backus.

By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
