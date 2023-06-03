Police Blotter: June 3, 2023

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on May 23 at 4:42 p.m. of a property damage crash on Whitebirch Drive.

THEFT: Report on May 29 at 6:59 p.m. of a vehicle theft on North Spruce Drive.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 23 at 9:56 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on Buschmann Road and Ranchette Drive.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on May 23 at 7:08 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 371 in Hackensack.

CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on May 23 at 4:17 p.m. of criminal sexual conduct on Oak Tree Lane in Pine River.

DUI: Report on May 27 at 11:56 p.m. of a DUI on Front Street in Pine River.

FIRES: Report on May 26 at 10:24 p.m. of a fire on Murray Avenue in Pine River.

Report on May 27 at 4:56 p.m. of a fire on Nuthatch Loop in Backus.