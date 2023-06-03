Police Blotter: June 3, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Breezy Point Police Department
CRASH: Report on May 23 at 4:42 p.m. of a property damage crash on Whitebirch Drive.
THEFT: Report on May 29 at 6:59 p.m. of a vehicle theft on North Spruce Drive.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 23 at 9:56 p.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on Buschmann Road and Ranchette Drive.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department
CRASH: Report on May 23 at 7:08 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 371 in Hackensack.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on May 23 at 4:17 p.m. of criminal sexual conduct on Oak Tree Lane in Pine River.
DUI: Report on May 27 at 11:56 p.m. of a DUI on Front Street in Pine River.
FIRES: Report on May 26 at 10:24 p.m. of a fire on Murray Avenue in Pine River.
Report on May 27 at 4:56 p.m. of a fire on Nuthatch Loop in Backus.
