Police Blotter: June 24, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

BURGLARY: Report on June 13 at 8:39 a.m. of a burglary on County Road 3 in Merrifield.

CRASHES: Report on June 12 at 8:03 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 118 at County Road 3 in Merrifield.

Report on June 12 at 10:54 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 1 and Meyer Laker Road in Fifty Lakes.

Report on June 12 at 7:28 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 36.

Report on June 13 at 10:36 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 3 in Merrifield.

Report on June 14 at 5:55 a.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Nisswa Avenue.

Report on June 14 at 8:33 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 3 and Crystal Lake Road in Merrifield.

Report on June 14 at 8:27 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 16 and South Road in Pequot Lakes.

Report on June 14 at 11:49 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 1 and Sandhill Drive in Fifty Lakes.

THEFTS: Report on June 15 at 11:58 a.m. of a theft on Sorenson Lake Road in Merrifield.

Report on June 15 at 7:13 a.m. of a possible theft on Weaver Lake Drive in Pequot Lakes.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on June 18 at 12:09 a.m. of a vehicle off the road on Pine Terrace Road in Crosslake. Subject was arrested for DUI.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on June 16 at 1:55 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 11 and Weavers Point Road.

FIRE: Report on June 13 at 1:03 p.m. of smoke in a basement on Dewdrop Circle. Found to be water vapor from an air conditioner.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on June 11 at 3:31 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and State Highway 371.

FIRE: Report on June 18 at 1:43 p.m. of a grass fire on State Highway 371 and Twin Lake Drive.

THEFT: Report on June 13 of 11:57 a.m. of a theft of Country Care Lane.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on June 12 at 2:28 p.m. of a property damage crash on First Street in Hackensack.

Report on June 18 at 10:39 a.m. of a personal injury crash on Clough Road in Backus.