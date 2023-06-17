Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter: June 14, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

103021-police-blotter.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Breezy Point Police Department

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Report on June 9 at 8:13 p.m. of four bears tearing up a trash can on Cedar Street.

CRASH: Report on June 7 at 2:49 p.m. of a property damage crash on Bayview Place.

FIRE: Report on June 10 at 12:15 a.m. of a tree branch on a power line on Ranchette Drive and Winter Trail.

IN-CUSTODY:

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on June 10 at 2:35 a.m. of a driver arrested for felony fifth-degree drugs and second-degree DWI on County Road 11 and Wildwood Lane.

Report on June 11 at 12:39 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal on County Road 11 and Edgewater Farm Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on June 9 at 11:14 a.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Hazelwood Drive.

Report on June 9 at 7:09 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Nisswa Avenue.

THEFT: Report on June 8 at 10:11 a.m. of a theft on Upper Roy Lake Road.

TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on June 10 at 1:49 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on State Highway 371 and County Road 77.

Report on June 10 at 1:57 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on Cove Trail.

IN-CUSTODY:

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on June 11 at 3:31 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and State Highway 371.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on June 4 at 4:14 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 in Pine River.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report on June 10 at 6:02 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 77 in Nisswa.

Read more of 'Police Blotter'

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
card-games-2-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Results from week of June 5, 2023
June 17, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake map woman's death.jpg
Local
Crosslake woman found in lake identified as Susan Ann Mezzenga
June 16, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2023 spring honors lists
June 16, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: Fundraising goal reached for Pequot Lakes fireworks
June 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Central Lakes College announces 2023 spring honors lists
June 16, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
logo-antique-snowmobile-club-america.jpg
Local
Antique Snowmobile Club to host summer meeting in Cuyuna area
June 15, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal