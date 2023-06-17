Police Blotter: June 14, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Breezy Point Police Department
ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Report on June 9 at 8:13 p.m. of four bears tearing up a trash can on Cedar Street.
CRASH: Report on June 7 at 2:49 p.m. of a property damage crash on Bayview Place.
FIRE: Report on June 10 at 12:15 a.m. of a tree branch on a power line on Ranchette Drive and Winter Trail.
TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on June 10 at 2:35 a.m. of a driver arrested for felony fifth-degree drugs and second-degree DWI on County Road 11 and Wildwood Lane.
Report on June 11 at 12:39 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal on County Road 11 and Edgewater Farm Drive.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nisswa Police Department
CRASHES: Report on June 9 at 11:14 a.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Hazelwood Drive.
Report on June 9 at 7:09 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Nisswa Avenue.
THEFT: Report on June 8 at 10:11 a.m. of a theft on Upper Roy Lake Road.
TRAFFIC ARRESTS: Report on June 10 at 1:49 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on State Highway 371 and County Road 77.
Report on June 10 at 1:57 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on Cove Trail.
Pequot Lakes Police Department
CRASH: Report on June 11 at 3:31 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 and State Highway 371.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department
CRASHES: Report on June 4 at 4:14 p.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 371 in Pine River.
ADVERTISEMENT
Report on June 10 at 6:02 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 77 in Nisswa.
ADVERTISEMENT