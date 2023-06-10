99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Police Blotter: June 10, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

071021-police-blotter.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on May 31 at 6:24 p.m. of a personal injury motorcycle/deer crash on County Road 19 and Tall Pines Lane in Merrifield.

Report on June 1 at 9:56 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 3 and Pelican Beach Road in Merrifield.

IN-CUSTODY:

Breezy Point Police Department

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Report on June 1 at 8:56 a.m. of a request from city staff to dispatch a possible rabid skunk on County Road 11.

THEFT: Report on May 29 at 6:59 p.m. of a vehicle theft on North Spruce Drive.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on June 4 at 11:31 a.m. of a driver arrested for felony DWI on County Road 4.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on May 28 at 9:31 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Olson Road.

Report on May 30 at 1:37 p.m. of a property damage crash on Olson Road.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 30 at 10:31 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on State Highway 371 and County Road 11.

IN-CUSTODY:

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

BURGLARY: Report on May 28 at 7:21 p.m. of a burglary on State Highway 371 in Backus.

Report on May 31 at 10:01 a.m. of a burglary on Park Avenue in Pine River.

DUI: Report on June 1 at 1:32 p.m. of a DUI arrest on County Road 29 in Lake Shore.

FIRE: Report on June 1 at 1:12 p.m. of a fire on Miller Lane in Lake Shore.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
