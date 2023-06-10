Police Blotter: June 10, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department
CRASHES: Report on May 31 at 6:24 p.m. of a personal injury motorcycle/deer crash on County Road 19 and Tall Pines Lane in Merrifield.
Report on June 1 at 9:56 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 3 and Pelican Beach Road in Merrifield.
Breezy Point Police Department
ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Report on June 1 at 8:56 a.m. of a request from city staff to dispatch a possible rabid skunk on County Road 11.
ADVERTISEMENT
THEFT: Report on May 29 at 6:59 p.m. of a vehicle theft on North Spruce Drive.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on June 4 at 11:31 a.m. of a driver arrested for felony DWI on County Road 4.
Pequot Lakes Police Department
CRASHES: Report on May 28 at 9:31 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Olson Road.
Report on May 30 at 1:37 p.m. of a property damage crash on Olson Road.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 30 at 10:31 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on State Highway 371 and County Road 11.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department
BURGLARY: Report on May 28 at 7:21 p.m. of a burglary on State Highway 371 in Backus.
ADVERTISEMENT
Report on May 31 at 10:01 a.m. of a burglary on Park Avenue in Pine River.
DUI: Report on June 1 at 1:32 p.m. of a DUI arrest on County Road 29 in Lake Shore.
FIRE: Report on June 1 at 1:12 p.m. of a fire on Miller Lane in Lake Shore.
ADVERTISEMENT