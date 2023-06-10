Police Blotter: June 10, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on May 31 at 6:24 p.m. of a personal injury motorcycle/deer crash on County Road 19 and Tall Pines Lane in Merrifield.

Report on June 1 at 9:56 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 3 and Pelican Beach Road in Merrifield.

Breezy Point Police Department

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Report on June 1 at 8:56 a.m. of a request from city staff to dispatch a possible rabid skunk on County Road 11.

THEFT: Report on May 29 at 6:59 p.m. of a vehicle theft on North Spruce Drive.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on June 4 at 11:31 a.m. of a driver arrested for felony DWI on County Road 4.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on May 28 at 9:31 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Olson Road.

Report on May 30 at 1:37 p.m. of a property damage crash on Olson Road.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on May 30 at 10:31 p.m. of a driver arrested for DWI on State Highway 371 and County Road 11.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

BURGLARY: Report on May 28 at 7:21 p.m. of a burglary on State Highway 371 in Backus.

Report on May 31 at 10:01 a.m. of a burglary on Park Avenue in Pine River.

DUI: Report on June 1 at 1:32 p.m. of a DUI arrest on County Road 29 in Lake Shore.

FIRE: Report on June 1 at 1:12 p.m. of a fire on Miller Lane in Lake Shore.