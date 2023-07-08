Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Police Blotter: July 8, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

080820_police-blotter.jpg
Today at 5:57 AM

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on July 1 at 10:27 a.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 16 and Birchdale Villa Drive in Pequot Lakes.

Report on July 2 at 11:51 a.m. of a personal injury crash on State Highway 6 and County Road 1 in Emily.

FIRE: Report on July 1 at 9:44 p.m. of a fire on Hamilton Circle in Pequot Lakes.

THEFTS: Report on June 29 at 12:08 p.m. of a theft on Faye Street in Emily.

Report on July 1 at 9:28 p.m. of a theft on Crystal Lake Road in Merrifield.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on June 27 at 7:36 a.m. of a personal injury motorcycle crash on Thrane Drive and Ranchette Drive.

THEFT: Report on July 2 at 9:27 a.m. of an ATV theft on Hamilton Lane in Pequot Lakes.

IN-CUSTODY:

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on June 28 at 6:42 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Barclay Avenue in Pine River.

Report on June 29 at 12:26 p.m. of a property damage crash on 76th Street in Pequot Lakes.

Report on June 29 at 3:01 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Bass Lake Road in Lake Shore.

Report on June 30 at 1 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 71 in Hackensack.

Report on June 30 at 7:32 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 in Pine River.

Report on July 1 at 3:36 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 in Pine River.

DUI: Report on July 1 at 9:10 p.m. of a DUI arrest on Interlachen Road in Lake Shore.

Report on June 25 at 1:10 p.m. of a DUI arrest on Third Street and Barclay Avenue in Pine River.

FIRE: Report on June 25 at 2:41 a.m. of a fire on Interlachen Road in Lake Shore.

