Police Blotter: July 22, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

052221-police-blotter.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

BURGLARY: Report on July 16 at 5:41 p.m. of a burglary on Buschmann Road in Breezy Point.

CRASH: Report on July 13 at 8:36 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Fawn Lake Road and County Road 39 in Breezy Point.

THEFT: Report on July 13 at 9:58 a.m. of a theft on Rustic Point Road in Pequot Lakes.

IN-CUSTODY:

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on July 10 at 12:50 a.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 29 in Pequot Lakes.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on July 15 at 1:17 a.m. of a driver arrested for third-degree DWI on Church Street and Lilac Lane.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

FIRE: Report on July 11 at 4:18 p.m. of a structure fire on Peterson Path.

THEFT: Report on July 15 at 6:52 a.m. of a theft on Nelson Road.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

BURGLARIES: Report on July 9 at 10:48 a.m. of a burglary on 23rd Avenue in Pine River.

Report on July 9 at 12:50 p.m. of a burglary on County Road 1 in Pine River.

CRASHES: Report on July 9 at 2:24 p.m. of a personal injury crash on 12th Avenue in Backus.

Report on July 15 at 1:25 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 64 in Backus.

DUI: Report on July 14 at 6:17 p.m. of a DUI arrest on Front Street in Pine River.

IN-CUSTODY:

