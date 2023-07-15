Police Blotter: July 15, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on July 3 at 4:13 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 19 and County Road 3 in Merrifield.

Report on July 5 at 9:09 a.m. of a property damage crash on Sandy Shores Road in Crosslake.

Report on July 8 at 3:47 pm. of a property damage crash on County Road 1 in Emily.

THEFTS: Report on July 3 at 7:45 a.m. of a theft on Roy Lake in Nisswa.

Report on July 4 at 3:50 p.m. of a theft on State Highway 6 in Emily.

Report on July 8 at 8:44 a.m. of a theft on County Road 4 in Nisswa.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on July 9 at 11:04 a.m. of a property damage hit-and-run crash on County Road 4.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on July 5 at 4:46 p.m. of a driver arrested for controlled substance DWI on County Road 11 and Autumn Lane.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASHES: Report on June 28 at 2:50 p.m. of a property damage crash on Lower Roy Lake Road and White Pine Circle.

Report on July 3 at 8:20 p.m. of a property damage crash on Lakers Lane and Church Street.

Report on July 9 at 9:11 a.m. of a property damage crash on Golf Villas Circle.

FIRE: Report on June 30 at 1:21 a.m. of a fire on Birch Avenue.

THEFT: Report on July 4 at 9:47 a.m. of a stolen bike on State Highway 371 and Nisswa Avenue.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on July 5 at 10:27 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on Patriot Avenue and County Road 17.

Report on July 6 at 11:46 a.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 and Patriot Avenue.

Report on July 7 at 8:37 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 371 and County Road 29.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on July 3 at 6:04 p.m. of a property damage crash on East Gull Lake Drive in East Gull Lake.

Report on July 7 at 3:22 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 in Pine River.

DUI: Report on July 2 at 3:30 p.m. of a DUI on County Road 1 in Pine River.