Police Blotter: Jan. 7, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Dec. 27 at 12:15 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 in Breezy Point.

Report on Dec. 27 at 12:24 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Sunset Valley Road and County Road 18 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Dec. 28 at 5:35 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 109 in Merrifield.

Report on Dec. 28 at 5:41 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 3 and East Shore Road in Crosslake.

THEFT: Report on Dec. 29 at noon of a theft on Town Hall Road in Fifty Lakes.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 1 at 4:47 a.m. of a property damage squad car/deer crash on County Road 4 and Hunters Lane.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Dec. 27 at 8:36 p.m. of a driver arrested for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI on County Road 3 and Fawn Lake Road.

Report on Dec. 28 at 12:06 a.m. of a snowmobile rider arrested for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI on Sunset Valley Road and County Road 18 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Dec. 31 at 3:20 a.m. of a driver arrested for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI on County Road 11 and Buschmann Road.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

BURGLARIES: Report on Dec. 25 at 11:14 a.m. of a burglary on County Road 46 in Hackensack.

Report on Dec. 31 at 12:57 p.m. of a burglary on 52nd Street in Pequot Lakes.