News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police Blotter: Jan. 7, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

010723-police-blotter.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 07, 2023 06:01 AM
Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Dec. 27 at 12:15 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 11 in Breezy Point.

Report on Dec. 27 at 12:24 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Sunset Valley Road and County Road 18 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Dec. 28 at 5:35 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 109 in Merrifield.

Report on Dec. 28 at 5:41 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 3 and East Shore Road in Crosslake.

THEFT: Report on Dec. 29 at noon of a theft on Town Hall Road in Fifty Lakes.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 1 at 4:47 a.m. of a property damage squad car/deer crash on County Road 4 and Hunters Lane.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

