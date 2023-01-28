Police Blotter: Jan. 28, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department
GAS LEAK: Report on Jan. 22 at 10:20 a.m. of a gas leak on Silver Peak Road in Crosslake.
Nisswa Police Department
CRASH: Report on Jan. 18 at 5:09 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 18 and Middle Cullen Road.
THEFTS: Report on Jan. 19 at 12:57 a.m. of a theft on County Road 77.
ADVERTISEMENT
Report on Jan. 19 at 12:09 p.m. of a theft on Smiley Road.
Pequot Lakes Police Department
CRASHES: Report on Jan. 20 at 5:26 p.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue and Main Street.
Report on Jan. 21 at 12:04 p.m. of a property damage crash on Government Drive.
THEFT: Report on Jan. 16 at 8:23 p.m. of a theft on Olson Street.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department
CRASHES: Report on Jan. 15 at 1:47 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 29 in Lake Shore.
Report on Jan. 15 at 1:50 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.
ADVERTISEMENT
DUI: Report on Jan. 20 at 9:25 p.m. of a DUI on State Highway 371 in Pine River.
FIRE: Report on Jan. 21 at 12:04 p.m. of a fire on County Road 5 in Hackensack.