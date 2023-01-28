STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police Blotter: Jan. 28, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

012823-police-blotter-theft-winter.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 28, 2023 05:57 AM
Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

GAS LEAK: Report on Jan. 22 at 10:20 a.m. of a gas leak on Silver Peak Road in Crosslake.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 18 at 5:09 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 18 and Middle Cullen Road.

THEFTS: Report on Jan. 19 at 12:57 a.m. of a theft on County Road 77.

Report on Jan. 19 at 12:09 p.m. of a theft on Smiley Road.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASHES: Report on Jan. 20 at 5:26 p.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue and Main Street.

Report on Jan. 21 at 12:04 p.m. of a property damage crash on Government Drive.

THEFT: Report on Jan. 16 at 8:23 p.m. of a theft on Olson Street.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Jan. 15 at 1:47 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 29 in Lake Shore.

Report on Jan. 15 at 1:50 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.

DUI: Report on Jan. 20 at 9:25 p.m. of a DUI on State Highway 371 in Pine River.

FIRE: Report on Jan. 21 at 12:04 p.m. of a fire on County Road 5 in Hackensack.

Read more of 'Police Blotter'
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Jan. 21, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
January 21, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
011423-police-blotter-winter-accident.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Jan. 14, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
January 14, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
010723-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Jan. 7, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
January 07, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
102420_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 31, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
December 31, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
122422-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 24, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
December 24, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
121722-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 17, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
December 17, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
121022-police-blotter-car-ditch.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 10, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties
December 10, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 30, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties
December 03, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
