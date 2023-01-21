STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police Blotter: Jan. 21, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

010122-police-blotter.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 21, 2023 06:01 AM
Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Jan. 11 at 4:05 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 371 and Edna Lake Road in Nisswa.

Report on Jan. 12 at 10:33 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 3 and Pelican Beach Road in Merrifield.

Report on Jan. 13 at 2:56 p.m. of a personal injury snowmobile crash on County Road 66 and County Road 16 in Crosslake.

Report on Jan. 13 at 7:07 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 4 in Nisswa.

FIRE: Report on Jan. 14 at 1:40 p.m. of a fish house fire on Roy Lake in Nisswa.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 12 at 4:15 p.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue.

Breezy Point Police Department

FRAUD: Report on Jan. 16 at 10:10 a.m. of a fraud on Circle Drive.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 9 at 9:09 a.m. of a property damage crash on Woodward Avenue and Forest Avenue.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 8 at 11:15 a.m. of a property damage crash on Old Bus Lane in Pine River.

Related Topics: POLICE BLOTTERCRIME AND COURTSPEQUOT LAKES POLICE DEPARTMENTBREEZY POINTNISSWA POLICE DEPARTMENTCROW WING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICECASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
