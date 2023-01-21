Police Blotter: Jan. 21, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Jan. 11 at 4:05 a.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on State Highway 371 and Edna Lake Road in Nisswa.

Report on Jan. 12 at 10:33 p.m. of a property damage car/deer crash on County Road 3 and Pelican Beach Road in Merrifield.

Report on Jan. 13 at 2:56 p.m. of a personal injury snowmobile crash on County Road 66 and County Road 16 in Crosslake.

Report on Jan. 13 at 7:07 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 4 in Nisswa.

FIRE: Report on Jan. 14 at 1:40 p.m. of a fish house fire on Roy Lake in Nisswa.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 12 at 4:15 p.m. of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue.

Breezy Point Police Department

FRAUD: Report on Jan. 16 at 10:10 a.m. of a fraud on Circle Drive.

Nisswa Police Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 9 at 9:09 a.m. of a property damage crash on Woodward Avenue and Forest Avenue.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 8 at 11:15 a.m. of a property damage crash on Old Bus Lane in Pine River.