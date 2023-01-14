Police Blotter: Jan. 14, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department
CRASH: Report on Jan. 7 at 2:05 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 3 and County Road 118 in Merrifield.
Breezy Point Police Department
THEFT: Report on Jan. 8 at 10:54 a.m. of a theft on Rainier Drive.
TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Jan. 8 at 1:38 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on Ranchette Drive and Fallen Leaf Circle.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department
CRASHES: Report on Jan. 1 at 11:52 a.m. of a property damage crash on Second Street in Pine River.
Report on Jan. 2 at 5:03 p.m. of a property damage crash on First Avenue in Backus.
Report on Jan. 4 at 9:32 a.m. of a property damage crash on Barclay Avenue in Pine River.
DUI: Report on Jan. 7 at 2:45 a.m. of a DUI on Ford Drive in Hackensack.
FIRE: Report on Jan. 7 at 11:33 p.m. of a fire on Wren Trail in Backus.
