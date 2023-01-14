99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police Blotter: Jan. 14, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

011423-police-blotter-winter-accident.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 14, 2023 06:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 7 at 2:05 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 3 and County Road 118 in Merrifield.

Breezy Point Police Department

THEFT: Report on Jan. 8 at 10:54 a.m. of a theft on Rainier Drive.

IN-CUSTODY:
2019-beltrami-in-custody.jpg
News
Beltrami County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Beltrami County jail in Bemidji, Minnesota
January 13, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Cass County jail in Walker, Minnesota or the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, MN
January 13, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
hubbard-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Hubbard County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Hubbard County jail in Park Rapids, Minnesota
January 13, 2023 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Jan. 8 at 1:38 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on Ranchette Drive and Fallen Leaf Circle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Jan. 1 at 11:52 a.m. of a property damage crash on Second Street in Pine River.

Report on Jan. 2 at 5:03 p.m. of a property damage crash on First Avenue in Backus.

IN-CUSTODY:
todd-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Todd County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Todd County jail in Long Prairie, Minnesota
January 13, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
wadena-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Wadena County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Wadena County jail in Wadena, Minnesota
January 13, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, Minnesota
January 13, 2023 12:10 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr

Report on Jan. 4 at 9:32 a.m. of a property damage crash on Barclay Avenue in Pine River.

DUI: Report on Jan. 7 at 2:45 a.m. of a DUI on Ford Drive in Hackensack.

FIRE: Report on Jan. 7 at 11:33 p.m. of a fire on Wren Trail in Backus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more of 'Police Blotter'
010723-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Jan. 7, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
January 07, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
102420_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 31, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
December 31, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
122422-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 24, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
December 24, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
121722-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 17, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
December 17, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
121022-police-blotter-car-ditch.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 10, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties
December 10, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 30, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties
December 03, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL-BLOTTER-0815.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 26, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
November 26, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Nov. 19, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
November 19, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: POLICE BLOTTERCRIME AND COURTSPEQUOT LAKES POLICE DEPARTMENTBREEZY POINTNISSWA POLICE DEPARTMENTCROW WING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICECASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
highlights.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Headlines from the Jan. 5-11, 2023, Echo Journal e-editions
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
January 14, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Local
Crow Wing County seeks comments on aquatic invasive species plan
The plan can be viewed at www.crowwing.us/AIS
January 14, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
MASWCD Award Ceremony.jpg
Local
Whitefish lake association's Kristie Roedl recognized for her conservation efforts
Roedl was honored at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual convention
January 14, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: Jan. 14, 2023
Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics
January 14, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal