Police Blotter: Jan. 14, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 7 at 2:05 p.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 3 and County Road 118 in Merrifield.

Breezy Point Police Department

THEFT: Report on Jan. 8 at 10:54 a.m. of a theft on Rainier Drive.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Jan. 8 at 1:38 a.m. of a driver arrested for fourth-degree DWI on Ranchette Drive and Fallen Leaf Circle.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report on Jan. 1 at 11:52 a.m. of a property damage crash on Second Street in Pine River.

Report on Jan. 2 at 5:03 p.m. of a property damage crash on First Avenue in Backus.

Report on Jan. 4 at 9:32 a.m. of a property damage crash on Barclay Avenue in Pine River.

DUI: Report on Jan. 7 at 2:45 a.m. of a DUI on Ford Drive in Hackensack.

FIRE: Report on Jan. 7 at 11:33 p.m. of a fire on Wren Trail in Backus.