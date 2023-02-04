99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police Blotter: Feb. 4, 2023

A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.

010122-police-blotter.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 04, 2023 06:57 AM
Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 28 at 8:14 a.m. of a property damage crash on Hole In The Day Bay in Nisswa.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Jan. 27 at 11:58 p.m. of a vehicle off the road on County Road 3 in Merrifield. Driver was arrested for DUI.

Breezy Point Police Department

DISTURBANCE: Report on Jan. 29 at 5:10 p.m. of a disturbance involving an intoxicated male armed with a handgun on Fawn Lake Road in Crosslake. The male was subsequently arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm.

Nisswa Police Department

BURGLARY: Report on Jan. 23 at 6:44 a.m. of a burglary on State Highway 371.

THEFT: Report on Jan. 27 at 1:15 p.m. of a theft on County Road 13.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Jan. 24 at 10:16 a.m. of a driver arrested for DWI-controlled substance on County Road 77.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

BURGLARY: Report on Jan. 26 at 11:46 a.m. of a burglary on 28th Avenue in Pine River.

FIRE: Report on Jan. 24 at 10:08 a.m. of a fire on Pebble Beach Road in Lake Shore.

POLICE BLOTTER
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
