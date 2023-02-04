Police Blotter: Feb. 4, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

CRASH: Report on Jan. 28 at 8:14 a.m. of a property damage crash on Hole In The Day Bay in Nisswa.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Jan. 27 at 11:58 p.m. of a vehicle off the road on County Road 3 in Merrifield. Driver was arrested for DUI.

Breezy Point Police Department

DISTURBANCE: Report on Jan. 29 at 5:10 p.m. of a disturbance involving an intoxicated male armed with a handgun on Fawn Lake Road in Crosslake. The male was subsequently arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm.

Nisswa Police Department

BURGLARY: Report on Jan. 23 at 6:44 a.m. of a burglary on State Highway 371.

THEFT: Report on Jan. 27 at 1:15 p.m. of a theft on County Road 13.

TRAFFIC ARREST: Report on Jan. 24 at 10:16 a.m. of a driver arrested for DWI-controlled substance on County Road 77.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

BURGLARY: Report on Jan. 26 at 11:46 a.m. of a burglary on 28th Avenue in Pine River.

FIRE: Report on Jan. 24 at 10:08 a.m. of a fire on Pebble Beach Road in Lake Shore.