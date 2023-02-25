Police Blotter: Feb. 25, 2023

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department

TRAFFIC: Report at 12:05 p.m. Feb. 15 of a vehicle off the road on County Road 4 in Nisswa.

Breezy Point Police Department

ASSIST: Report at 11:31 a.m. Feb. 19 of vehicles driving recklessly on Pelican Lake. Officers located a vehicle involved and was told they were part of a "vehicle rally" and had been part of a group of vehicles doing doughnuts on the ice. The subject was advised to cease reckless driving on the ice.

TRAFFIC: Report at 12:22 a.m. Feb. 19 as an officer requested backup for a traffic stop on East Shore Road in Crosslake. Officer stood by while requesting officer conducted a DWI investigation and arrest and then transported a passenger.

Report at 7:54 a.m. Feb. 17 of a property damage crash on County Road 11 in Breezy Point when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck a vehicle turning left onto County Road 11 from the parking lot of Eagle View Elementary School. Vehicles sustained damage to their bumpers. One driver was cited for driving after suspension.

THEFT: Report at 10:32 p.m. Feb. 18 that a vehicle had been damaged in the back employee lot of a business on County Road 4 in Breezy Point.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department

CRASHES: Report at 10:51 a.m. Feb. 15 of an accident with no injuries on Interlachen Road in Lake Shore.

THEFTS: Report at 11:23 a.m. Feb. 12 of a gas drive off on Front Street in Pine River.

Report at 4:42 p.m. Feb. 15 of shoplifting on State 371 in Backus.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

THEFTS: Report at 8:26 p.m. Feb. 17 of a theft on Patriot Avenue.

Report at 12:50 p.m. Feb. 15 of a theft on Olson Street outside of Pequot Lakes.

CRASHES: Report at 5:37 p.m. Feb. 14 of a property damage crash on Patriot Avenue.

Report at 7:10 p.m. Feb. 13 on State Highway 371 and Patriot Avenue of a property damage crash.